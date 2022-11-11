ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

This Buffalo Calf Puts a Male Lion in Their Place

There are enough plot twists in this short video to make a great novel. Who is the good guy? Who is the bad guy? How will it end? It was shot in the famous Kruger National Park in Africa and has already had over a million views. So, this is how the story goes!
a-z-animals.com

See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Woman swallowed whole by python

A missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a python. CNN Indonesia reported that the family of 54-year-old Jahrah reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation October 24, 2022 near her home in Jambi, Indonesia. Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa said her...
Whiskey Riff

5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters

Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Red Deer Stag Gores A Younger Stag In Brutal Fight To The Death

The rut takes no prisoners. This time of year is when red deer are on the prowl for their mate, meaning that they’re way more ornery and agressive than usual, and things can get ugly quick if they feel like another male could pose a potential threat to them or their future mate.
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
TMZ.com

Monkey Appears to Mourn Dead Man, Tries to Wake Him Up

A monkey, believed to be the pet of a deceased man, apparently couldn't let go -- and we mean that literally, 'cause it was holding on to the body like he might come back to life. Check out this footage that was purportedly taken in Sri Lanka, where a guy's...
Newsweek

Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'

A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
a-z-animals.com

Huge Male Lion Destroys Crocodile Walking on His Land

When this video starts, it looks like the crocodile is done for. There are spectators on safari and they’re capturing a unique sight. A lion has grabbed a croc from behind and begins biting down on its neck. The crocodile opens it mouth and points upward as the lion wrestles it down to the ground. Surrounded by three young lions, the lion pulls the croc down and bites at its body. You can hear its menacing growls but it’s unclear if he is trying to feast on the croc or is just playing a ferocious game with it.
WGMD Radio

Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python

A 54-year-old Indonesian grandmother who went missing last Friday while collecting rubber on a plantation near her home in Jambi was eventually found in the stomach of a 22-foot python after a two-day search. Family members of the woman, identified as Jahrah, called emergency services on Friday evening and started...

