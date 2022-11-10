Sales volume for luxury homes in Manhattan more than doubled in the week ending Sunday, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty. There were 24 residences listed for $4 million and above that went into contract last week for a total of $219 million, the report said. That’s 10 more deals than the previous week, when sales totaled around $91 million.

