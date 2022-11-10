ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mansionglobal.com

Trophy Manhattan Properties Have Best Week Since May

Sales volume for luxury homes in Manhattan more than doubled in the week ending Sunday, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty. There were 24 residences listed for $4 million and above that went into contract last week for a total of $219 million, the report said. That’s 10 more deals than the previous week, when sales totaled around $91 million.
