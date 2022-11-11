On Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars semifinals, head judge Len Goodman announced to viewers that season 31 of the dance competition will be his final one. “I'm looking forward to next week's finale,” the 78-year-old judge said. “It's also with a touch of sadness as this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars. I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing with the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience and I'm looking so much to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant.”

8 MINUTES AGO