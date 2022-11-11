Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship
He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where […]
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
Len Goodman Is Quitting 'Dancing with the Stars' After Season 31
On Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars semifinals, head judge Len Goodman announced to viewers that season 31 of the dance competition will be his final one. “I'm looking forward to next week's finale,” the 78-year-old judge said. “It's also with a touch of sadness as this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars. I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing with the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience and I'm looking so much to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant.”
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
Len Goodman announces ‘DWTS’ retirement after 17 years as judge
Len Goodman is saying goodbye to “Dancing With the Stars” after 31 seasons as a judge. The longtime presence revealed on Monday’s episode of the dance competition show that he will not be returning for Season 32. “Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness and this will be my last season judging on ‘Dancing with the Stars,'” the 78-year-old said. “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of...
Satisfied Adults Are Sharing What They Surprisingly Started Enjoying As They Get Older, And My Millennial Ass Is On Board With Way Too Many Of These
"As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that. I get it now."
Comments / 0