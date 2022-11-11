ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gilavalleycentral.net

SHS winter sports raising money with dinner, bake sale

SAFFORD — Safford High School basketball and soccer athletes are teaming with the Booster Club for a fund-raising dinner and bake sale. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m., in the high school cafeteria. The dinner is being catered by Kainoa’s and cost is $15...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Thatcher powers past Valley Christian in 3A Quarterfinals

The Thatcher Eagles used a dominate rushing attack and the big game of a backup quarterback to move past the Valley Christian Trojans 56-35 on Friday night at Eastern Arizona College. Thatcher trailed early after Valley Christian struck first on a touchdown pass from Hunter Heeringa to take an early...
THATCHER, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

GCSO dealing with pair of shootings

GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pair of incidents involving weapons over the last two weeks. The first occurred Nov. 1, when a man entered the hospital after being shot in the face. The man said he and friend were quail hunting, when a...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Distracted driving causes rollover

GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rollover at the Graham County Fairgrounds. The incident occurred in the area of the Fairgounds lower fields. The driver said he was looking down at his radio, when his vehicle hit a stake in the ground, causing the...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy