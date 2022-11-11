Read full article on original website
SHS winter sports raising money with dinner, bake sale
SAFFORD — Safford High School basketball and soccer athletes are teaming with the Booster Club for a fund-raising dinner and bake sale. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m., in the high school cafeteria. The dinner is being catered by Kainoa’s and cost is $15...
Navajo Nation President-Elect Buu Nygren attends EAC men’s basketball game in Chinle
Lori Dugan Photo/EAC: Navajo Nation President-Elect Buu Nygren and EAC President Todd Haynie at Chinle High School’s Wildcat Den during the Eastern Arizona College men’s basketball halftime show. Gila Monsters visit local schools, learn about Navajo history and culture, and prevail against the College of Southern Nevada. By...
Thatcher powers past Valley Christian in 3A Quarterfinals
The Thatcher Eagles used a dominate rushing attack and the big game of a backup quarterback to move past the Valley Christian Trojans 56-35 on Friday night at Eastern Arizona College. Thatcher trailed early after Valley Christian struck first on a touchdown pass from Hunter Heeringa to take an early...
GCSO dealing with pair of shootings
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pair of incidents involving weapons over the last two weeks. The first occurred Nov. 1, when a man entered the hospital after being shot in the face. The man said he and friend were quail hunting, when a...
Distracted driving causes rollover
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rollover at the Graham County Fairgrounds. The incident occurred in the area of the Fairgounds lower fields. The driver said he was looking down at his radio, when his vehicle hit a stake in the ground, causing the...
Willcox police: New scams emerging
According to a report from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a scammer used a tactic known as "spoofing" to get a "large amount of money" from a local woman.
