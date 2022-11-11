Read full article on original website
Kari Lake – live: Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, according to projections from the Associated Press and major news networks on Mondat night.The far-right candidate urged her supporters to check the status of their ballots to determine if any need to be “cured” or corrected, with the too-close-to-call race potentially coming down to outstanding ballots.Ms Hobbs is currently leading by more than 30,000 votes after ballots from Pima and Maricopa counties were processed on Monday night. While election officials continue to verify and count remaining ballots, Ms Lake has continued to amplify false claims...
Why AP called the Arizona’s governor race for Katie Hobbs
The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a 20,000-vote lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in...
Arizona's 6th Congressional District: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins House race
Republican Juan Ciscomani was elected to the U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Kirsten Engel, the Associated Press projects.
