WATCH: Where Wyoming’s Mysterious Disappearing Water Goes
Where does the water go when this Wyoming River disappears underground?. You can follow the path in the video below. Sinks Canyon is a rugged canyon at the base of the southern Wind River Mountains in Wyoming. The mighty Popo Agie River rushes down on the eastern slope of the...
travelawaits.com
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
svinews.com
Wyoming stories often not filmed in Wyoming; Legislature to consider rebate program for film producers
SARATOGA — A lot of Joe Pickett fans can tell you unequivocally the popular series is set in Carbon County, Wyoming. Not as many know that the television series is filmed in the province of Alberta, Canada. Big Sky is another TV series filmed in Canada, in the province...
Luke Bryan Shows Off His Love Of Wyoming Fishing In Video
Over the years country music stars have made their way to Wyoming to enjoy the hunting and fishing that the Cowboy State has to offer. This year alone we've seen Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser's Band and Luke Bryan have been fishing and hunting here. Luke Bryan will sneak...
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago
Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
Inmates in the Honor Farm Help Grow Sagebrush Throughout Wyoming
The Sagebrush Prison Project was successful in its quest to "re-establish" sagebrush on reclaimed abandoned mine lands throughout the Cowboy State according to Josh Oakleaf, Project Manager and Vegetation Coordinator with the Wyoming DEQ Abandoned Landmines Division in a recent press release. Oakleaf noted that this year six inmates at...
svinews.com
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
buffalobulletin.com
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
Watch a Fireball Explode in the Sky Over Bar Nunn, Wyoming
There was an unexpected spectacular sky event over Wyoming a few days ago that was captured by a doorbell security camera. It was a brilliant fireball that exploded over Bar Nunn. This short doorbell security camera video was just shared with a brief backstory:. November 2, 2022 doorbell camera in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunters Say Bucks Are Great At Doing The Limbo
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of “limbo” to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It’s impressive, say...
cowboystatedaily.com
Now That BLM Owns Sprawling 37,000 Acre Marton Ranch, How Much Access Will Public Have?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyomingites should get their say in the spring about the future of nearly 37,000 acres of new public land on the Marton Ranch property near Casper. In the meantime, the public has had access to the area’s prized trout fishing, which runs along a stretch of the North Platte River.
cowboystatedaily.com
Fed Plan: Wyoming To Receive 17 EV Charging Stations For $19 Million; None Likely Profitable
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the Wyoming Department of Transportation were to follow all the federal guidelines laid out for a program that pays to build and operate more charging stations along the nation’s roadways, Wyoming would need 17 charging stations at a cost of about $19 million — and they wouldn’t be profitable.
oilcity.news
Casper police holding distinctive fat-tire bike in evidence, but not for long
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department announced on social media Monday that it has come into possession of “a very distinctive Mongoose fat-tire bicycle. “Attention, bike-riding members of our community. “It looks as though it was altered to hide its identity,” the release said. “A search...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune. The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city’s Ford Wyoming Center.
New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the ‘Most Obese States in America’
Wyoming has landed considerably low on a study with some not-so-flattering numbers. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2022’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America, and the Cowboy State ranked near the bottom of the list. As matter of fact, Wyoming ranked 39th overall.
Exclusive: Jeffree Star on Living in Casper, Yaks, And Owning Wyoming’s First Electric Hummer
Two years ago, Jeffree Star shocked the world when he decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, California for the (much) lesser-known Casper, Wyoming. Of course, those who live in Casper know how great the town actually is, but for a celebrity to trade the bright lights and big city for the (relative) peace and quiet of Casper; it was pretty much unheard of.
