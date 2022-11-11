Read full article on original website
Related
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
Google Pixel 7a leak reveals three big upgrades for the budget phone
Google’s incapacity to shut down leaks has been on full display in recent days. Last week, we reported on what might have been the first Pixel 8 leak just weeks after the Pixel 7 launched. Then, this morning, we shared Front Page Tech’s extensive Pixel Fold leak. In fact, there have been so many leaks that we actually missed a Pixel 7a leak late last week.
Former Twitter engineer tweets photo of locked out laptop hours after Musk Tweets 'he's fired' over public disagreement
Eric Frohnhoefer, a staff software engineer at Twitter, publicly disagreed with Elon Musk about the social platform's performance on Android devices.
momcollective.com
Moms Shouldn’t Wear Crop Tops (and other crap we believe about post motherhood style)
As a 20 something and young 30 something, I spent my life living as a nearly carefree woman thriving in the dynamic energy of NYC. A lifelong fashionista, the city and all its activities were the backdrop to the outfits I spent time creating. The best shopping was at my...
momcollective.com
Christmas: Giving Kids the True Santa Experience
Now that my youngest knows the “truth” about Santa, I want to shift our mindset toward the holidays. The “truth” that they each learned is that Santa is real, but he doesn’t live in the North Pole. He is real, but he doesn’t have a team of elves. He is real, but he doesn’t deliver gifts from a sleigh as we sleep snug in our beds.
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
momcollective.com
Bio – Katie Rivera; Style Contributor
After spending over ten years living in NYC, Katie moved to Westchester County with her husband in 2016 to start their family. They have been blessed with two beautiful girls Eva (2018) and Carolina (2020). Katie began her career working at some of NYC’s top advertising agencies leading strategic media efforts for Fortune 500 clients in the fashion/beauty space. After a series of events, Katie decided to pursue her lifelong passion and work more deeply in the style realm. She honed her chops, training to become a certified personal stylist under two industry vets. Soon after she founded her personal styling company, Style Outside the City (@styleoutsidethecity). Her business focuses on helping moms who have lost a bit of their creativity and confidence in dressing with all of the changes motherhood (and suburbia) brings. Katie loves to help women truly understand the mental side of style as a way to express themselves and hone their visual identity. She also brings a technical eye to personal style by educating on body shapes, fabrics, closet organization techniques and shopping skills. She works with clients one on one to help them build style and a wardrobe that makes them shine. Katie is excited for her opportunity to share some of her fashion and styling knowledge more widely through her contributions to Westchester County Moms!
momcollective.com
Holiday Traditions: Orlando Mom Style
Our Orlando Mom team LOVES the holiday season! We thought it would be fun to share some of our traditions with you! We’d love to hear how your family celebrates the holidays too! Tell us in the comments or on Facebook. Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah and Happy...
momcollective.com
Flying with Toddlers: Home for the Holidays in 20 Easy Steps
(Do you detect my sarcasm? Fasten your seatbelts!) Stay up until midnight making sure everything is packed. Go to bed wearing your clothes for the next day. (Because face it you won’t want to bother getting dressed when you wake in three hours.) Wake up at 3:00 am, load...
momcollective.com
Raising An Introvert: An Extrovert Struggle
In my adult life I have always been a stereotypical extrovert. To quote one of my favorite princesses, “I wanna be where the people are.” My husband is the exact same way. So, when we had kids, we naively thought that our children would have to be the same way. Right?
momcollective.com
Going to Disney World with a 2 Year Old
We recently took a family trip to Florida and last minute added a few days in Disney World. I wasn’t sure about going to Disney World with a 2 year old. I was worried if my son would even remember the trip, or if it would be worth going for just 3 days. Our short time at Disney World was the absolute best and I’m so glad we made it work into our trip! Here are a few extra tips that helped make our trip magical!
momcollective.com
To My Third Baby, You Are Pure Indulgence
To my third baby, a story of how you came to be. First was your sister. After your father and I married, we couldn’t wait to have a baby. I needed your sister like I needed oxygen. It was all I’d ever wanted. Then she was a toddler....
momcollective.com
Budget-Friendly Gifts for Moms
I won’t lie–our Christmas budget this year is a lot smaller than it has been in years past. Not because we (thankfully) had any outstanding medical bills or just bought a new house/car. It shrunk simply because its just expensive being a human right now. With gas prices soaring, inflation skyrocketing, and the price of groceries up at least 24%, we simply do not have the same amount saved as we have before–and I know we can’t be the only ones.
momcollective.com
A Daughter Always Needs Her Mama
As we get knee deep in the leaves of fall— the days getting shorter, the dark being longer than the light … I find myself literally in a debilitating place of GRIEF. November 5th – February 5th. has now become the time of the year that I dread.
Casual, Everyday Cooks Are Sharing The "Fancy" Ingredients That Are Worth The Hype, And Even As A Budget-Conscious Shopper, I'd Splurge On Several
"It seems wild to spend it on a jar that small of anything, let alone something that I go through in a month or so, but I'll always find room for it in my budget."
Comments / 0