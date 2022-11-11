So many of us love Santa Claus,… Kris Kringle, Saint Nicholas, Sinnterklaas, Père Noël, Father Christmas, Papai Noel… whichever name your family uses to refer to this white haired old man patron saint famous for giving generous gifts to the poor and for protecting children, his name lives on as a symbol of Christmas. Kindness, generosity, caring for others that are less fortunate than ourselves, … LOVE. I respect others’ ideas and methods of celebrating the winter holidays, but the depiction of Santa is everywhere. Use that to teach our children to be kind to others, not just for Christmas but all year long.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO