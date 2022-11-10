Read full article on original website
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.
A man open fired on several NYPD officers, and got struck as cops responded with return fire. Around 10:15 pm on November,10 a shooting incident took place at the west 36th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island. Two police officers heard several gunshots around the block and two women approached them reporting about a man open firing. Two 911 calls were made regarding the same man, and 6 police officers reported at the scene.
Police respond to 2-car crash in Brooklyn; 1 in custody
A crash in Canarsie totaled two cars Tuesday and one person was taken into custody, according to authorities.
Family of man fatally struck by NYPD van says they are prepared to sue city
It’s been seven months since Brooklyn resident Ronald Anthony Smith was fatally struck by an NYPD van, and his family continues to demand justice be brought in his case. Smith’s sister and brother stood outside of the Civilian Complaint Review Board’s building on Monday, saying they are prepared to sue the city in the case of their late brother.
Man dies day after double drive-by shooting in the Bronx
The 21-year-old victim, identified as Jayden Goodridge, of the Bronx, was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln on Monday.
NYPD searching for suspects following armed robbery in Diamond District
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a robbery in the Diamond District.CBS2's Ali Bauman was at the scene of a jewelry store heist Monday night and reported that the suspects are still on the loose.Investigators were dusting for fingerprints inside the store on West 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.Police say at around 8:30 p.m. two men wearing all black with black masks went inside and robbed the store at gunpoint before taking off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.It is unclear how much was taken, and whether they stole cash or jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
2 Brooklyn gangs busted for series of murders, shootings
NEW YORK - Two rival street gangs involved in a series of murders and shootings, including back in March when a three-year-old girl was shot while coming out of a daycare center in Brownsville, have been busted, authorities say. Authorities say 32 alleged members of the two gangs, known as...
Man, 34, Killed in East NY Drive-By Shooting
A 34-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, police said Sunday. A witness saw the shooter open fire from a black Jeep at Hendrix St. and New Lots Ave. in East New York around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. A witness heard 10 shots.“I heard the shots,”...
Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail
The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Man beaten to death with wooden board in fight outside Queens gas station
The deadly attack happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside a BP gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona.
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
Update: The man has now been identified by police. Investigators did not disclose further information about how it’s believed he fell unconscious. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on […]
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
1 victim in Chelsea triple-shooting works at Rikers, another had criminal record: NYPD
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman wounded in a Chelsea triple-shooting late Saturday night works as an assistant deputy warden at the Rikers Island jail facility, police said. The 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the left leg on West 25th Street across from an event venue, was off duty at the time. Two others […]
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
Search continues for killers of Esvin Vasquez; Police say he got caught in the middle of a fight between 2 groups of strangers
NEW YORK - A major police investigation is underway after a disturbing death of a man in Corona, Queens.Police say he was killed on his way home from work after getting caught up in a fight outside a gas station. CBS2's John Dias has more on what the community is now saying. There's a makeshift memorial of flowers and a candle next to an active construction site in front of the BP gas station on Junction Boulevard. It comes a day after police say at least one man used part of the work area as a murder weapon - a wooden board. One...
Queens Village Man arrested in Elmont for drugs and a loaded gun
Nassau County police in Elmont allegedly found a loaded illegal gun and illicit drugs in the car of a Queens Village man at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 11. According to NCPD, Emil Hill, 25, was driving west on Hempstead Turnpike in a green Dodge Neon when officers noticed a defective headlight and missing registration plate on the vehicle.
Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified
Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
Mom believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a series of robberies and assaults against men in Hell's Kitchen.CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to Linda Clary, who believes her son, 33-year-old John Umberger, was drugged, robbed and left for dead."John was an exceptional human being that was just a bright light that, ever since he was a child, was like a sun beam," Clary said.It's been five months since Clary lost her son.The D.C. political consultant came to New York on business in May. Days later, police found him dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying. His...
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
12-year-old boy slashed on Bronx playground
NEW YORK -- A child was slashed on a playground in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Marble Hill Playground in Kingsbridge.Police say the 12-year-old boy got into an argument with a teenager over a basketball game.The teen allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the boy on the chest before running away.The child is expected to be OK.Police are looking for the suspect.
