CNBC

I talked to 70 parents of highly successful adults: 4 phrases they never used while raising them

In researching her book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," Margot Machol Bisnow interviewed 70 parents who had raised highly successful adults about how they helped prepare them to best achieve their dreams and spark their entrepreneurial spirit. Bisnow identified four phrases these parents never uttered in order to instill confidence in their growing children. Watch the video to learn more and to understand how avoiding these phrases can work to help parents achieve this goal with their own kids.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Enthusiasm Over Going to Grandma and Grandpa's Is Too Precious

Everyone loves going to visit their grandparents because they typically have a habit of spoiling their grandchildren. This is not an experience exclusive to humans either. One dog was told he was going over to Grandma and Grandpa's, and his reaction is priceless. TikTok user @keeping_up_with_queso recently shared a video...
NPR

Dear Life Kit: I cared for our dad. Now my greedy siblings want the inheritance

Need some really good advice? Look no further than Dear Life Kit. In each episode, we pose one of your most pressing questions to an expert. This question was answered by Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a social worker-turned-certified financial therapist, host of the Mind Money Balance podcast and author of the book The Financial Anxiety Solution. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
momcollective.com

Meet the Team at Liberty Park Children’s Dentistry!

We love partnering with Liberty Park Children's Dentistry! This is sponsored content. We love partnering with Liberty Park Children’s Dentistry, and it’s no surprise why! The kid-friendly atmosphere, dedication to serving those in need, and desire to welcome patients of all backgrounds are just a few things that set them apart. As is often the case, it’s the people behind LPCD who make the experience. Today, we are thrilled to get the inside scoop on this incredible team!
momcollective.com

Christmas: Giving Kids the True Santa Experience

Now that my youngest knows the “truth” about Santa, I want to shift our mindset toward the holidays. The “truth” that they each learned is that Santa is real, but he doesn’t live in the North Pole. He is real, but he doesn’t have a team of elves. He is real, but he doesn’t deliver gifts from a sleigh as we sleep snug in our beds.
momcollective.com

Collectively Curated: Foster Care and Adoption

People become parents in many different ways, and for some this is through foster care and adoption. November is National Adoption month, and City Mom Collective is celebrating the parents creating safe homes for their foster children, and the families who have adopted. Every experience is different, and these CMC moms have eloquently written about their journeys.
kidsinthehouse.com

6 Great Activities Your Kids Will Love

Kids love spending time outside, and there are plenty of fun activities they can do to keep themselves entertained. From sports, games, and adventures to art and carpentry projects, kids will never get bored when they have all these great options available. It's important to remember that the goal isn't just to keep kids entertained, but also to help them learn and develop new skills. Here are 6 great activities your kids will love.
momcollective.com

Moms of ABQ :: The Good Fight (Megan-Part 2)

I asked the principal of his school if Logan could be evaluated for dyslexia as well as a speech delay. I was told that he’d already had a speech evaluation and that he was fine. As to my other request, it took an entire year for the school to get him evaluated. That year, I spent fighting at every corner to insist he be evaluated. It was not an easy process at all.
momcollective.com

Trauma and the Holidays

The holidays are my favorite time of the year! My home is decorated, and everyone is jolly and excited for Thanksgiving and then Christmas! Everyone has lights on their houses and our city puts Frosty and Candy Cane lights on the street lights! And don’t get me started about the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, Yum!!! I love working in a school during the holiday season. Christmas trees are everywhere, the kids are excited, and don’t forget about the class parties and Christmas performances!

