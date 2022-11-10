Read full article on original website
Willie Mitchell
4d ago
This was so disappointing!! I, am Dominican, and Haitian Creole, I hurt so bad for Junior, and his family!!The thing iz they just came out of the blue, because someone snitched Junior,but either couldn't SEE well, Or LIED!!Junior was hacked up, and dead and noone realized that Junior wasn't the "violator!!These gangs are perfect aim on innocents, but poor aim on the "opps!"
Reply(4)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
News 12
Protest calls on NYPD to release gang database they say is ruining lives
A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.
Family demands answers, accountability after NYPD van kills man
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD van struck and killed a man in Brooklyn in April. More than seven months later, the victim’s family is demanding answers and calling for the officers involved to be fired. “The cops murdered my brother and swept it under the rug,” said Julie Floyd. Floyd’s brother, 53-year-old Ronald Anthony […]
1 victim in Chelsea triple-shooting works at Rikers, another had criminal record: NYPD
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman wounded in a Chelsea triple-shooting late Saturday night works as an assistant deputy warden at the Rikers Island jail facility, police said. The 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the left leg on West 25th Street across from an event venue, was off duty at the time. Two others […]
North Bellmore Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband After Revealing Divorce Plans To Family: DA
A 42-year-old mother from New York was stabbed to death by her husband hours after revealing to family that she intended to divorce him, prosecutors said. Long Island resident Anthony Paruolo, age 37, of North Bellmore, was formally arraigned on murder charges in Nassau County Court Monday, Nov. 14, in the death of his wife, Danielle Paruolo.
NYC Prisoner Died After Rikers Officer Denied Giving Him Asthma Care: According to the Lawsuit
When jail authorities neglected to help an elderly asthmatic man fighting for his life at a Rikers Island jail, his fellow inmates were inspired to take action. NYC Prisoner Died When Rikers Denied Giving Asthma Care.Image by Enrico Hänel from Pexels.
3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
Unsolved murder: Reward offered in 2021 death of man killed near friend's vigil
The victim's family said he was known in the community for his acts of kindness and he never got the chance to meet his now 1-year-old twins.
NBC New York
Clock Ticking on Reward in Unsolved Funeral Killing of NY Father of 3
A new reward strategy is being deployed in one New York community in hopes of boosting attention for a father's unsolved killing at a funeral service last year. The family of Jeremy Logan renewed their call for justice Monday as officials upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of his shooter. The reward offer -- increased to $7,500 -- will only be offered through the end of the year.
Girl, 14, groped by man in Bronx spree: police
Police are searching for a man who they say groped a 14-year-old girl and a woman in the Bronx within hours of each other in October.
Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD
BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail
The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
Update: The man has now been identified by police. Investigators did not disclose further information about how it’s believed he fell unconscious. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on […]
Man dies day after double drive-by shooting in the Bronx
The 21-year-old victim, identified as Jayden Goodridge, of the Bronx, was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln on Monday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem double shooting leaves two women injured: NYPD
A double shooting in Harlem on Nov. 4, 2022 left two women injured, police reported. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating a Harlem double shooting on Friday night that left four women injured. Police said...
3 Rikers correction officers arrested, accused of faking sick leave
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three New York City correction officers were arrested this week, accused of faking sick leave as the jail faced a staffing crisis. Sarena Townsend, the former lead investigator for staff misconduct inside Rikers Island explained “sick leave abuse was rampant at the department.” Couple Monica Coaxum and Eduardo Trinidad were two […]
Former Aide Accused Of Fraudulently Using Client's EBT Card 17 Times At Smithtown Supermarket
A former aide was charged after investigators reported that she fraudulently used an elderly client's EBT card at a Long Island store more than a dozen times. Shatia Parker, age 30, of Riverland, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of petit larceny at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Mom believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a series of robberies and assaults against men in Hell's Kitchen.CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to Linda Clary, who believes her son, 33-year-old John Umberger, was drugged, robbed and left for dead."John was an exceptional human being that was just a bright light that, ever since he was a child, was like a sun beam," Clary said.It's been five months since Clary lost her son.The D.C. political consultant came to New York on business in May. Days later, police found him dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying. His...
NBC New York
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
1 man, 2 women suffer gunshot wounds in 2 separate Poughkeepsie shootings
Police in Poughkeepsie say there were two separate shootings in the city this weekend.
Police ID Union County Murder Victim, 44
A 44-year-old Roselle man was shot and killed in broad daylight over the weekend in Rahway, authorities said. Jack Harris was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was pronounced...
Comments / 14