ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 14

Willie Mitchell
4d ago

This was so disappointing!! I, am Dominican, and Haitian Creole, I hurt so bad for Junior, and his family!!The thing iz they just came out of the blue, because someone snitched Junior,but either couldn't SEE well, Or LIED!!Junior was hacked up, and dead and noone realized that Junior wasn't the "violator!!These gangs are perfect aim on innocents, but poor aim on the "opps!"

Reply(4)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Protest calls on NYPD to release gang database they say is ruining lives

A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Family demands answers, accountability after NYPD van kills man

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD van struck and killed a man in Brooklyn in April. More than seven months later, the victim’s family is demanding answers and calling for the officers involved to be fired. “The cops murdered my brother and swept it under the rug,” said Julie Floyd. Floyd’s brother, 53-year-old Ronald Anthony […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Clock Ticking on Reward in Unsolved Funeral Killing of NY Father of 3

A new reward strategy is being deployed in one New York community in hopes of boosting attention for a father's unsolved killing at a funeral service last year. The family of Jeremy Logan renewed their call for justice Monday as officials upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of his shooter. The reward offer -- increased to $7,500 -- will only be offered through the end of the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD

BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail

The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Harlem double shooting leaves two women injured: NYPD

A double shooting in Harlem on Nov. 4, 2022 left two women injured, police reported. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating a Harlem double shooting on Friday night that left four women injured. Police said...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

3 Rikers correction officers arrested, accused of faking sick leave

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three New York City correction officers were arrested this week, accused of faking sick leave as the jail faced a staffing crisis. Sarena Townsend, the former lead investigator for staff misconduct inside Rikers Island explained “sick leave abuse was rampant at the department.” Couple Monica Coaxum and Eduardo Trinidad were two […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mom believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a series of robberies and assaults against men in Hell's Kitchen.CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to Linda Clary, who believes her son, 33-year-old John Umberger, was drugged, robbed and left for dead."John was an exceptional human being that was just a bright light that, ever since he was a child, was like a sun beam," Clary said.It's been five months since Clary lost her son.The D.C. political consultant came to New York on business in May. Days later, police found him dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying. His...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Union County Murder Victim, 44

A 44-year-old Roselle man was shot and killed in broad daylight over the weekend in Rahway, authorities said. Jack Harris was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was pronounced...
RAHWAY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy