Sacramento, CA

KTVU FOX 2

1 person killed, 2 injured amid altercation with sword in Vallejo

Vallejo Police are investigating a death on a commercial property where police say transients lived. One witness said the victim was impaled with a sword. The property owner, who also lived at the site, was injured in the Sunday morning altercation. At about 7:30 a.m., the 600 block of 3rd...
VALLEJO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

Police: Man found with 22 lbs. of cocaine arrested on drug-related charges

SACRAMENTO - Police arrested a man believed to be connected with narcotics sales in the Sacramento area. According to a Sacramento Police Department statement, South Sacramento Gang Enforcement Team officers recently investigated someone suspected of selling narcotics. Officers served a search warrant on the suspect, 20-year-old Amit Singh, and say...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Male shot in Citrus Heights altercation in apartment parking lot dies

CITRUS HEIGHTS — One person was killed after reportedly being shot during an altercation in a Citrus Heights apartment parking lot Friday night.Just before 8 p.m., Citrus Heights Police said they were called to the Foxborough Apartments in the 7700 block of Antelope Road regarding an altercation between a group of people and shots heard.When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.There is no information on suspects, and the victim has not yet been identified.The incident remains under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in deadly car-to-car shooting, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a suspect in a shooting of a 20-year-old resident. Deputies identified the suspect as 26-year-old Peter Van Phan. The victim was 20-year-old Andy The Van.  The shooting happened on Oct. 27 just before 1 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Phan is suspected […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KTLA

Missing California girl found dead in wooded area

Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen. The Sacramento Bee reports that her body was found Friday afternoon and identified by the sheriff’s office in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento. The cause of death was not immediately known […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in West Sacramento shooting that injured UPS driver dies in crash fleeing police

WEST SACRAMENTO — The suspect in a September shooting involving a UPS driver in West Sacramento died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Thursday.The Wes Sacramento Police Department said detectives tracked down the suspect Thursday morning had tracked down a wanted suspect and tried to pull him over in the area of Valley Hi Drive and Hollyhurst Way.The suspect reportedly took off and crashed a short time later on Cosumnes River Boulevard, just east of Franklin Boulevard.The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital but did not survive.The crash shut down roads and impacted the nearby Sacramento Regional Transit trains. West Sacramento police later confirmed the suspect was wanted in a shooting that happened back in September that wounded a UPS driver.Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that happened on Industrial Boulevard and Terminal Street. The UPS driver was shot twice but survived.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Suspicious death in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

4 arrested in Elk Grove for possession of cocaine, meth and handgun

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were arrested for being in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun while having warrants for previous crimes, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. According to police, officers stopped a white Cadillac near the area of Promenade Parkway and Grant Line Road for a vehicle code […]
ELK GROVE, CA

