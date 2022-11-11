Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
2 teenagers arrested after chase in stolen vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 14) Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 7:30 a.m., which led to a chase. The chase...
KTVU FOX 2
1 person killed, 2 injured amid altercation with sword in Vallejo
Vallejo Police are investigating a death on a commercial property where police say transients lived. One witness said the victim was impaled with a sword. The property owner, who also lived at the site, was injured in the Sunday morning altercation. At about 7:30 a.m., the 600 block of 3rd...
KCRA.com
Man arrested on warrant, accused of making death threats to a public official, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police arrested a man on Saturday evening accused of making death threats to a public official. Officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in the 3000 block of C Street, the Sacramento Police Department said. The home is a few blocks north of McKinley Park.
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
CBS News
Police: Man found with 22 lbs. of cocaine arrested on drug-related charges
SACRAMENTO - Police arrested a man believed to be connected with narcotics sales in the Sacramento area. According to a Sacramento Police Department statement, South Sacramento Gang Enforcement Team officers recently investigated someone suspected of selling narcotics. Officers served a search warrant on the suspect, 20-year-old Amit Singh, and say...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Suspect dies in collision after trying to evade police in Sacramento
A suspect wanted for a shooting in September in West Sacramento is dead after he tried to evade police in Sacramento. The shooting took occurred on September 30 and involved a UPS driver who was the victim. The victim survived the shooting. West Sacramento Police described how the incident on...
Male shot in Citrus Heights altercation in apartment parking lot dies
CITRUS HEIGHTS — One person was killed after reportedly being shot during an altercation in a Citrus Heights apartment parking lot Friday night.Just before 8 p.m., Citrus Heights Police said they were called to the Foxborough Apartments in the 7700 block of Antelope Road regarding an altercation between a group of people and shots heard.When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.There is no information on suspects, and the victim has not yet been identified.The incident remains under investigation.
Suspect arrested in deadly car-to-car shooting, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a suspect in a shooting of a 20-year-old resident. Deputies identified the suspect as 26-year-old Peter Van Phan. The victim was 20-year-old Andy The Van. The shooting happened on Oct. 27 just before 1 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Phan is suspected […]
KCRA.com
Video shows group vandalizing Sacramento store less than a month after $90k in jewelry stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than a month after they reported a group of women came into their Arden business andstole $90,000 worth of jewelry, the owners of Liz Shoes Best and Fitted Outfits told KCRA 3 News they have been hit again. “It’s tough. It's very tough. We weren't...
Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope...
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen. The Sacramento Bee reports that her body was found Friday afternoon and identified by the sheriff’s office in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento. The cause of death was not immediately known […]
Suspect in West Sacramento shooting that injured UPS driver dies in crash fleeing police
WEST SACRAMENTO — The suspect in a September shooting involving a UPS driver in West Sacramento died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Thursday.The Wes Sacramento Police Department said detectives tracked down the suspect Thursday morning had tracked down a wanted suspect and tried to pull him over in the area of Valley Hi Drive and Hollyhurst Way.The suspect reportedly took off and crashed a short time later on Cosumnes River Boulevard, just east of Franklin Boulevard.The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital but did not survive.The crash shut down roads and impacted the nearby Sacramento Regional Transit trains. West Sacramento police later confirmed the suspect was wanted in a shooting that happened back in September that wounded a UPS driver.Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that happened on Industrial Boulevard and Terminal Street. The UPS driver was shot twice but survived.
CBS News
Nearby residents evacuated due to standoff in Sacramento
Police were serving a warrant on a man in the 3000 block of C Street Saturday. The man refused to come out of the house, say police. They evacuated nearby residents as a precaution.
Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
Suspicious death in El Dorado County
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
Traffic stop leads to recovery of marijuana, firearms from convicted felon in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop and seized firearms and marijuana, the Concord Police Department announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The traffic stop led to a search near Laguna Street and Ellis Street of two occupants inside a vehicle, resulting in the discovery of marijuana […]
4 arrested in Elk Grove for possession of cocaine, meth and handgun
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were arrested for being in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun while having warrants for previous crimes, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. According to police, officers stopped a white Cadillac near the area of Promenade Parkway and Grant Line Road for a vehicle code […]
Bicyclist pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A female bicyclist was found dead after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento Police Officers arrived at the scene in the area near Kenwood Street and Arcade Blvd around 4:35 p.m. They found the vehicle involved in the crash had […]
Fairfield police sergeant catches suspected catalytic converter thieves in the act
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men in Solano County were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trying to steal catalytic converters. According to the Fairfield Police Department, Sgt. Williams was patrolling the area of Woolner Avenue when he saw a silver SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood. Williams...
