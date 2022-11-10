ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

siuecougars.com

Cougars Fall to Eastern Michigan in Home Opener

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Niya Danfort led SIUE with 16 points while Mikayla Kinnard added 10, but Eastern Michigan prevailed to down the Cougars 71-62 on Sunday afternoon at First Community Arena. Danfort and Kinnard also co-led the Cougars with seven rebounds each. SIUE (0-2, 0-0 OVC) fought in the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

SIUE's NCAA Tournament Ends at Northwestern

Box Score EVANSTON, Ill. - No. 12-ranked Northwestern bested SIUE women's soccer 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Championships. Making its third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championships, the Cougars were held to one shot at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Northwestern outshot the Cougars 24-1. Maria Haro had a shot on goal in the first half.
EVANSTON, IL
siuecougars.com

Women’s Basketball Welcomes Eastern Michigan for Home Opener

SIUE Cougars (0-1, 0-0 OVC) Sunday, November 13, 1:00 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. OPENING ACT: Freshman Destine Duckworth led SIUE with eight points in her collegiate debut, but the Cougars opened the 2022-23 season with a 95-38 loss on Friday night to Saint Louis at Chaifetz Arena. The Cougars shot 50 percent in the third quarter (7-14) but concluded the game shooting 25 percent (14-56) from the floor. SIUE was 7-10 from the free throw line. Ajulu Thatha, Olivia Clayton, and Molly Sheehan also added six points each for the Cougars.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Volleyball Upends Southern Indiana on Senior Day

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- Sydney Hummert and Julia Treichel led the SIUE attack with 15 kills each in the win over Southern Indiana on Saturday afternoon at First Community Arena. The Cougars needed all five sets to down the Screaming Eagles, with set scores of 25-19, 27-29, 25-19, 25-23, and 15-10. "I loved their (Treichel and Hummert) performance today," Head Coach Kendall Paulus said. "They were both explosive today and saw the court well. They used a lot of different shot options and played aggressively. When they swing hard like they both did today, it's usually an effective kill."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

PREVIEW: SIUE Women's Soccer Opens NCAA Championships Saturday

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS - FIRST ROUND. (8-5-4, 5-1-2 Ohio Valley) Goals-Shot Attempts: 21/216 (.097) Shots on Goal-Attempts 92/216 (.426) Goals Leaders Four tied (3) Assists Leader Sidney Christopher (5) Shots Leader: Lily Schnieders (42) Saves Leader: Taylor Spiller (69) Northwestern Wildcats. (14-4-2, 7-2-1 Big Ten) Head Coach: Michael Moynihan. Goals P/G:...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Cougars Ready for Road Test

SIUE Cougars (1-0, 0-0 OVC) at Purdue-Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1, 0-0 Horizon) Saturday, November 12, 1:00 p.m. DeeJuan Pruitt and Damarco Minor each turned in double-doubles Monday as SIUE opened the 2022-23 season with an 85-57 win over Harris-Stowe at First Community Arena. SIUE improved to 38-17 all-time in home openers and has won 16 consecutive games over Harris-Stowe. Lamar Wright added 18 points and Ray'Sean Taylor scored 10.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Cougars Edge Southern Indiana, Vineyard Collects Double-Digit Blocks

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Jessica Vineyard posted 11 blocks, the first double-digit blocking effort by a Cougar since 2015 when Volunteer Assistant Coach Kristen Torre posted 10, in the win over Southern Indiana on Friday night at First Community Arena. SIUE bested the Screaming Eagles, 3-1, using a .223 attack percentage on 56 kills with 13 total blocks.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Rider Takes Close Dual with SIUE Wrestling

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE collected pins from Sergio Villalobos and Colton McKiernan Friday but dropped the overall dual match 21-19 to Mid-American Conference rival Rider at the Jon Davis Center. "The guys wrestled really well," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "Getting two pins is huge. It's something we've been...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

SIUE Softball Announces 2023 Commits

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – First-year SIUE softball Head Coach Ben Sorden released his list of signees, a mix of six players from four different states. "We are thrilled to bring in six outstanding young women for our first recruiting class," said Sorden. Each has their own unique ability, but more importantly, they each encompass our vision for the program. With their combination of speed and power, I am confident they will impact the team immediately."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

