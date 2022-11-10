EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- Sydney Hummert and Julia Treichel led the SIUE attack with 15 kills each in the win over Southern Indiana on Saturday afternoon at First Community Arena. The Cougars needed all five sets to down the Screaming Eagles, with set scores of 25-19, 27-29, 25-19, 25-23, and 15-10. "I loved their (Treichel and Hummert) performance today," Head Coach Kendall Paulus said. "They were both explosive today and saw the court well. They used a lot of different shot options and played aggressively. When they swing hard like they both did today, it's usually an effective kill."

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO