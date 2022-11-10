Read full article on original website
siuecougars.com
Cougars Fall to Eastern Michigan in Home Opener
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Niya Danfort led SIUE with 16 points while Mikayla Kinnard added 10, but Eastern Michigan prevailed to down the Cougars 71-62 on Sunday afternoon at First Community Arena. Danfort and Kinnard also co-led the Cougars with seven rebounds each. SIUE (0-2, 0-0 OVC) fought in the...
siuecougars.com
SIUE's NCAA Tournament Ends at Northwestern
Box Score EVANSTON, Ill. - No. 12-ranked Northwestern bested SIUE women's soccer 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Championships. Making its third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championships, the Cougars were held to one shot at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Northwestern outshot the Cougars 24-1. Maria Haro had a shot on goal in the first half.
siuecougars.com
Women’s Basketball Welcomes Eastern Michigan for Home Opener
SIUE Cougars (0-1, 0-0 OVC) Sunday, November 13, 1:00 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. OPENING ACT: Freshman Destine Duckworth led SIUE with eight points in her collegiate debut, but the Cougars opened the 2022-23 season with a 95-38 loss on Friday night to Saint Louis at Chaifetz Arena. The Cougars shot 50 percent in the third quarter (7-14) but concluded the game shooting 25 percent (14-56) from the floor. SIUE was 7-10 from the free throw line. Ajulu Thatha, Olivia Clayton, and Molly Sheehan also added six points each for the Cougars.
siuecougars.com
Volleyball Upends Southern Indiana on Senior Day
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- Sydney Hummert and Julia Treichel led the SIUE attack with 15 kills each in the win over Southern Indiana on Saturday afternoon at First Community Arena. The Cougars needed all five sets to down the Screaming Eagles, with set scores of 25-19, 27-29, 25-19, 25-23, and 15-10. "I loved their (Treichel and Hummert) performance today," Head Coach Kendall Paulus said. "They were both explosive today and saw the court well. They used a lot of different shot options and played aggressively. When they swing hard like they both did today, it's usually an effective kill."
siuecougars.com
PREVIEW: SIUE Women's Soccer Opens NCAA Championships Saturday
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS - FIRST ROUND. (8-5-4, 5-1-2 Ohio Valley) Goals-Shot Attempts: 21/216 (.097) Shots on Goal-Attempts 92/216 (.426) Goals Leaders Four tied (3) Assists Leader Sidney Christopher (5) Shots Leader: Lily Schnieders (42) Saves Leader: Taylor Spiller (69) Northwestern Wildcats. (14-4-2, 7-2-1 Big Ten) Head Coach: Michael Moynihan. Goals P/G:...
siuecougars.com
Cougars Ready for Road Test
SIUE Cougars (1-0, 0-0 OVC) at Purdue-Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1, 0-0 Horizon) Saturday, November 12, 1:00 p.m. DeeJuan Pruitt and Damarco Minor each turned in double-doubles Monday as SIUE opened the 2022-23 season with an 85-57 win over Harris-Stowe at First Community Arena. SIUE improved to 38-17 all-time in home openers and has won 16 consecutive games over Harris-Stowe. Lamar Wright added 18 points and Ray'Sean Taylor scored 10.
siuecougars.com
Cougars Edge Southern Indiana, Vineyard Collects Double-Digit Blocks
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Jessica Vineyard posted 11 blocks, the first double-digit blocking effort by a Cougar since 2015 when Volunteer Assistant Coach Kristen Torre posted 10, in the win over Southern Indiana on Friday night at First Community Arena. SIUE bested the Screaming Eagles, 3-1, using a .223 attack percentage on 56 kills with 13 total blocks.
siuecougars.com
Cougars Close Out Cross Country Season at NCAA Midwest Regional Championships
COLUMBIA, Mo. – SIUE men's and women's cross country concluded the regular season Friday afternoon at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Midwest Regional Championships. The men placed 33rd overall in the 10K event while the women placed 27th as a team in the 6K at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
siuecougars.com
Rider Takes Close Dual with SIUE Wrestling
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE collected pins from Sergio Villalobos and Colton McKiernan Friday but dropped the overall dual match 21-19 to Mid-American Conference rival Rider at the Jon Davis Center. "The guys wrestled really well," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "Getting two pins is huge. It's something we've been...
siuecougars.com
SIUE Softball Announces 2023 Commits
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – First-year SIUE softball Head Coach Ben Sorden released his list of signees, a mix of six players from four different states. "We are thrilled to bring in six outstanding young women for our first recruiting class," said Sorden. Each has their own unique ability, but more importantly, they each encompass our vision for the program. With their combination of speed and power, I am confident they will impact the team immediately."
