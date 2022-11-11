Read full article on original website
The Best Things That You Can Do in Florida
Florida is known for a number of different factors such as its theme parks and sand filled beaches. Whilst these are excellent options if you are in Florida and are looking for something to do, what’s available stretches out a lot further than that as well. Florida is so jammed packed with different activities that there truly is something out there for everyone to take part in. If you are a local and feel a bit bored or you are going to be visiting at some point soon, then you’re in the right place as this article is going to talk in more detail about all of the different activities that you can do in Florida that will keep you entertained for hours and hours.
Pleasant Sun For Florida Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring sunny skies and just the chance of a passing shower in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s, but a few suburban locations could reach the upper 80s. Wednesday will start with some fog, especially...
Florida Gas Prices Rose 12 Cents Last Week
AAA’s Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Forecast – Distributed to media at 12:01am, Tuesday, November 15. Florida gas prices jumped 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average increased from $3.46 per gallon last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. However, the state average then slipped 2 cents by the weekend. Sunday’s state average was $3.56 per gallon.
Good Sun For Florida Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few inland locations could top out in the mid-80s. Monday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Monday’s...
Fly Fishing in the Everglades: The Complete Guide
Florida’s Everglades boasts one of the most unique ecosystems on earth. And for the fly angler, it presents an endless bounty of pristine flats, backwater bays, and mangrove-dotted shorelines. But the Everglades doesn’t give up her secrets so easily. This large watershed has sent more anglers home empty-handed than...
