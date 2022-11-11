Committee to sponsor school crosswalk improvement bill

A HAWK system, or high intensity activated crosswalk, is seen on Yellowstone Road near Davis Elementary School in Cheyenne. Hannah Black/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – A legislative committee will sponsor a bill that would allocate $10 million to improving school crosswalks in the state, prioritizing those where people have recently been killed or injured.

This bill would appropriate the money from the state’s general fund to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for school crosswalk projects. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Thursday to sponsor it in the upcoming general session.