Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
City of Weslaco sees increase in new housing
If you’ve driven through Weslaco recently, you might’ve noticed a lot of new housing popping up all over the city. In the last two years, more than a thousand acres of land in Weslaco has been turned into residential property. Weslaco Planning and Code Enforcement Director Rebekah De...
riograndeguardian.com
De los Santos: Brownsville has relied on property taxes to fund its general fund for too long. That is changing.
My remarks will always be brief because that is what I believe in. Two things that I would say on this (groundbreaking ceremony). When I ran for commissioner I remember people asking, what is the next big thing that you want to see come to Brownsville. And my response was always consistent. I do not want to see the next big thing come to Brownsville, I want to see the next big thing come out of Brownsville.
riograndeguardian.com
McAllen city manager to give overview of 2022/23 budget at Citizens League event
MCALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Citizens League and the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Council have announced that their November meeting will feature McAllen City Manager Roel ‘Roy’ Rodriguez as program speaker. Rodriguez will provide an overview of the newly adopted McAllen FYE 22/2023 Budget and...
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Foul odor in Edinburg neighborhood upsetting residents
Edinburg residents are asking the city for help in figuring out why they have been smelling an extremely bad odor lately. Lurena Horner has lived in the Edinburg neighborhood off of Curry Road and South Doolittle St. for two years now. After dealing with an extreme odor for the last six months, she reached out to Channel 5 to investigate.
progresstimes.net
What to know about the Taylor Road construction
Taylor Road is already in the early stages of construction for the long-awaited project that will turn the two-lane roadway into a five-lane roadway. At the Oct. 24 meeting, Mission City Council approved Texas Cordia Construction to begin the first phase of a project that has been in the making since the city first surveyed residents in about 2014.
KRGV
Planned Parenthood South Texas holds awareness event
Planned Parenthood held an awareness brunch in Brownsville on Sunday. Veronica Dimas, who has four daughters, was among the nearly 200 people who attended the event. "For me, it's important to understand what is happening with regards to the rights of my daughters in other states,” Dimas said. Dimas...
‘Oskar’ comes to Hidalgo County to help students deal with learning loss
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Oskar’s Not So Simple Comeback” by Houston’s Alley Theatre is coming to Hidalgo County. County Judge Richard F. Cortez has arranged for numerous visits to Hidalgo County schools from Alley Theatre beginning Nov. 14 through 17. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden need to change habits and routines, remote learning being […]
riograndeguardian.com
Quisenberry: RGV needs to develop a regional broadband infrastructure plan
MCALLEN, Texas – The executive director of Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation says the Rio Grande Valley should create a new group to plan the deployment of fiber optic broadband infrastructure. Judy Quisenberry was a panelist at the recent 26th Annual TATOA Conference & Awards Ceremony. TATO stands for Texas...
KRGV
Brownsville police seeking man accused of failing to complete construction job
The Brownville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a theft charge. Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted by police after he was hired to do construction work on a residence last year that he never started on. According to a news release, the...
Brownsville home prices rising fast — even compared to other Texas cities
Home values in one Texas town grew by $388,174 over the last year – and many other neighborhoods are also seeing astronomical increases.
KRGV
Hidalgo County approves launch of EMS services
Parts of Hidalgo County now have ambulance services again. On Friday, the county commissioners’ court approved a one-year contract with the Mission-based Skyline EMS to serve Hidalgo County precincts 1 and 3. The contract comes months after Pharr EMS — the ambulance service that served the area — announced...
kurv.com
Rural Hidalgo County To See A Return Of Ambulance Service
Ambulance service is returning to rural areas of Hidalgo County. County commissioners have agreed to enter into a 1-year contract with Mission-based Skyline Emergency Medical Services. The agreement will return ambulance service to Precincts 1 and 3. Skyline EMS will fill the void left when the city of Pharr’s EMS...
KRGV
Harlingen police looking for man accused of breaking into La Michoacana
Harlingen police are searching for a man accused of breaking into La Michoacana and stealing a large amount of money. Police say the incident happened Saturday at about 12:13 a.m. at the La Michoacana located on the 900 block of W. Harrison. Surveillance photos shared by police show the man...
Car bursts in flames after crash in Pharr
Correction: The location of the crash has been updated PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders battled a blaze in Pharr after a crash Monday, officials say. According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District, the accident occurred near Alamo Road and Military Highway. Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a public information officer with […]
riograndeguardian.com
GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
kurv.com
Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s
A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
KRGV
Construction for Port of Brownsville LNG export site underway
Construction is underway for the Rio Grande LNG export project site at the Port of Brownsville. Newly released photos of the construction show crews clearing brush and moving soil from the site. The site could mean billions of dollars coming into the Valley to build what's needed to export natural...
KRGV
Students receive 'minor bumps and bruises' after bus crash, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD says
Some students received minor bumps and bruises after a bus crash Monday morning, according to a statement from Rio Grande City Grulla ISD. The crash happened near La Union Elementary. School officials say bus #63 was hit as it was entering the intersection. Four Grulla Middle School students and four...
KRGV
Brownsville family loses everything in house fire
A Brownsville family is in mourning after a house fire destroyed everything and killed their two dogs. "All those memories were lost," said Brownsville resident Mario Flores. "The pictures were lost, documents, birth certificates, all of our clothes is gone, shoes." The cause of the fire hasn't been officially determined....
46-Year-Old Sie Garcia Killed In A Fatal Crash In Weslaco (Weslaco,TX)
According to the Weslaco Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Weslaco. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the auto-pedestrian accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd.
Comments / 0