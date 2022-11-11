Former president Donald Trump has failed to honour a House January 6 committee subpoena compelling him to give evidence in a deposition by 10am ET on 14 November. The select committee had issued a subpoena to the ex-president on 22 October commanding him to produce documents by 4 November and appear to give evidence 10 days later. The deadline for document production was later extended at the request of Mr Trump’s attorneys, but Mr Trump has since filed a lawsuit against the committee seeking to block enforcement of the subpoena. An attorney for Mr Trump, David Warrington, did not...

