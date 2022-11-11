Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts’ GOP governor urges party to let go of Trump
Gov. Charlie Baker has said he left the presidential line of his 2016 and 2020 ballots blank rather than vote for Donald Trump.
Jan 6 committee accuses Trump of ‘hiding’ as he blows deadline for deposition
Former president Donald Trump has failed to honour a House January 6 committee subpoena compelling him to give evidence in a deposition by 10am ET on 14 November. The select committee had issued a subpoena to the ex-president on 22 October commanding him to produce documents by 4 November and appear to give evidence 10 days later. The deadline for document production was later extended at the request of Mr Trump’s attorneys, but Mr Trump has since filed a lawsuit against the committee seeking to block enforcement of the subpoena. An attorney for Mr Trump, David Warrington, did not...
Comments / 0