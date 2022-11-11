Read full article on original website
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.27. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Akoustis (AKTS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Akoustis (AKTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40%. A...
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase
Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. However, the top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Shares of the company rallied nearly 2% in the pre-market trading session on Nov 14.
Will LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Genpact's (G) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Genpact Limited G reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the investors as the stock has shown no significant price change price change since the earnings release on Nov 9. Adjusted EPS (excluding 24 cents...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
How Much Upside is Left in Bumble Inc. (BMBL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 46%
Shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) have gained 20.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $25.46, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37.08 indicates a potential upside of 45.6%.
Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Appreciates 7.4 % on Q3 Earnings Beat
Green Dot Corporation GDOT delivered strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results and impressive EPS guidance appeared to have pleased investors as the stock has shot up 7.4% since the earnings release on Nov 11. GDOT has raised its 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance. The company now expects EPS to be in the range of $2.42-$2.51 compared with the previous expectation of $2.35-$2.49. The midpoint ($2.47) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 per share.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Service Corp. (SCI): Time to Buy?
Service Corp. (SCI) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this funeral...
Wall Street Analysts Predict an 114% Upside in Docebo Inc. (DCBO): Here's What You Should Know
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed the last trading session at $30.63, gaining 16.7% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $65.49 indicates an 113.8% upside potential.
Wall Street Analysts See a 39% Upside in Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) closed the last trading session at $43.80, gaining 20.9% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $60.67 indicates a 38.5% upside potential.
Smucker (SJM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Smucker (SJM) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Should You Buy The TJX Companies (TJX) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because The TJX Companies is...
Why Circor International Stock Is Soaring Today
Industrial pump and flow control product manufacturer Circor International (NYSE: CIR) easily topped quarterly expectations thanks to strong demand and the company's efforts to keep costs under control. Investors liked what they saw, sending Circor shares up as much as 22% on Monday morning. So what. Earlier in the day,...
Here's Why Hold is an Apt Strategy for CME Group (CME) Stock
CME Group’s CME compelling product portfolio, global presence, focus on over-the-counter clearing services, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CME Group has a decent surprise history, having surpassed earnings estimates in the last eight quarters. Zacks Rank and Price Movement.
Jacobs Solutions (J) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects Jacobs Solutions (J) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Cisco (CSCO) to Report Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Consider
Cisco Systems CSCO is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. The company anticipates first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues to increase in the range of 2-4% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be between 82 and 84 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Valero Energy (VLO) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
