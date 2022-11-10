Read full article on original website
New Delays In Trial Of Georgia Woman Who Shot Black Driver In Diabetic Shock
Hannah Payne has claimed self-defense in the shooting of Kenneth Herring, who was driving to the hospital when she confronted him at gunpoint, believing he was drunk. The trial of a Georgia woman accused of shooting a Black driver to death after he had an accident with no injuries on May 7, 2019 was postponed after her lawyer failed to show up in court.
State auditor sends demand letter to private prison
State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
British Courts Rule Supposed 'Irish Orphan' Is American Fugitive Facing Rape Charges In Utah
The man who swears he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Wright has been identified using fingerprints and tattoos as American fugitive Nicholas Rossi. A judge in Scotland ruled Friday that a man who has spent almost a year fighting extradition to the United States is Nicholas Rossi, a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations.
Missing California Mom Of Two Found Dead In Desert After Sister Finds 'Significant Amount Of Blood' In Home
Rachel Castillo disappeared under suspicious circumstances and was later found in a "remote location" in Antelope Valley, authorities said. Her ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, has been identified as the "primary suspect." Rachel Castillo, a California mom of two, has been found dead in a “remote” desert just days after her sister...
California Woman, Boyfriend Charged In 'Sibling Rivalry' Murder Of Her Sister And Newborn Niece
Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her newborn daughter, Celine, were allegedly murdered in their sleep by her sister, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, and Yerelly's boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, in September. A California woman and her boyfriend have been arrested after allegedly confessing to gunning down her sister and her newborn niece more than a month...
Where Is Brittany Smith, Who Was Convicted Of Killing The Man She Says Raped Her, Today?
Brittany Smith was trying to get her life back together in January of 2018 when she agreed to let an old friend—who she had recently reconnected with—stay at her Alabama home for the night. But the decision would lead to fatal consequences. Brittany has alleged that once inside...
Alex Jones Faces Two More Days Of Hearings In Connecticut Case To Determine Punitive Damages
Following the ruling that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones owes Sandy Hook families $1 billion in compensatory damages, the court re-convened to determine what he owes in punitive damages. Infowars host Alex Jones faces the possibility of having more steep penalties heaped onto the vast amount he already owes for spreading...
DEA: More than 18,000 pounds of medication collected in Tennessee during National Prescription Take Back Day
TENNESSEE, USA — The DEA said communities across the country safely disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites on Oct. 29, during its bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Across the Louisville Division, which covers Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, over...
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
HYDE-SMITH ISSUES VETERANS DAY STATEMENT
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), who is scheduled to mark Veterans Day at a ceremony in Ridgeland, today issued a statement in advance of the national holiday to encourage Mississippians to become more engaged with veterans. “Each Veterans Day, our nation comes together to remember, honor,...
'We're Gonna Get Someone Over There': How 911 Dispatchers Helped A Suicidal Caller
Holidays are always a busy time for the staff an at emergency dispatch center in Ohio, as seen in a recent episode of "911 Crisis Center." At Chagrin Valley Dispatch in Ohio, the Fourth of July holiday is filled with nonstop emergency calls. While other holidays are confined to one...
Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss
Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
Alabama Residents Arrested In Florida For Abduction Of Teen Girl
Coby Jordan and Molly Jarrett — who was dressed like a D.C. superhero at the time of her arrest — have been charged with false imprisonment, robbery and battery in a case involving an underage victim. Two Alabama residents have been charged with false imprisonment in Florida after...
Mother Of Gabby Petito Highlights Case Of Missing Utah Farmer Dylan Rounds
Dylan Rounds was 19 when he disappeared from his farm in a remote ghost town in Utah. Although there is a suspect named in the case, no arrests have been made. The mother of high-profile murder victim Gabby Petito is highlighting, among others, the missing persons case of Dylan Rounds.
Tennessee man charged after stealing 90-year-old’s $95K diamond
ACWORTH, Ga. — The owners of a jewelry store in Georgia helped police capture a man who crossed state lines with a stolen $95,000 diamond that belonged to a 90-year-old woman in Tennessee. The owners of Celestial Jewelers in Acworth knew something wasn’t right when Brandon McNeece walked into...
Tennessee mom asks for birthday cards for her autistic son who loves opening mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee mom is asking fellow Tennesseans and people from states beyond to help make her autistic son's birthday special by simply mailing him a letter or card. Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter says her three-year-old son Axl has a high functioning form of autism and one of the things...
Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled
The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston and Indivisible Project's Maria Urbina discuss how Nevada voters delivered a Senate majority to Democrats after re-electing Sen. Cortez Masto.Nov. 14, 2022.
TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority
The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly. After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal...
Boyfriend Of Missing South Carolina Woman Charged In New Girlfriend's Murder
Tyler Wilkins' girlfriend Jorden Nebling went missing after the two had an argument in 2020. He's now charged in the death of his more recent girlfriend, Clarrissa Winchester, and her baby. A man whose girlfriend went missing after an argument two years ago is now in prison and charged with...
Missouri Woman Accused Of Killing Pregnant Woman After Luring Her With Fake Job Interview, Authorities Allege
Amber Waterman allegedly told investigators that she had a given birth to a stillborn on the same day that Ashley Bush disappeared, but the slain woman's body was found near Waterman's Missouri home, according to court documents. A Missouri woman accused of kidnapping and killing a pregnant Arkansas woman, had...
