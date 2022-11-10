ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

New Delays In Trial Of Georgia Woman Who Shot Black Driver In Diabetic Shock

Hannah Payne has claimed self-defense in the shooting of Kenneth Herring, who was driving to the hospital when she confronted him at gunpoint, believing he was drunk. The trial of a Georgia woman accused of shooting a Black driver to death after he had an accident with no injuries on May 7, 2019 was postponed after her lawyer failed to show up in court.
GEORGIA STATE
panolian.com

State auditor sends demand letter to private prison

State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

HYDE-SMITH ISSUES VETERANS DAY STATEMENT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), who is scheduled to mark Veterans Day at a ceremony in Ridgeland, today issued a statement in advance of the national holiday to encourage Mississippians to become more engaged with veterans. “Each Veterans Day, our nation comes together to remember, honor,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss

Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
NEVADA STATE
WDBO

Tennessee man charged after stealing 90-year-old’s $95K diamond

ACWORTH, Ga. — The owners of a jewelry store in Georgia helped police capture a man who crossed state lines with a stolen $95,000 diamond that belonged to a 90-year-old woman in Tennessee. The owners of Celestial Jewelers in Acworth knew something wasn’t right when Brandon McNeece walked into...
ACWORTH, GA
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority

The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly. After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal...
TENNESSEE STATE
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy