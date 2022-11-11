ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

AP source: Suarez, Padres agree to $46 million, 5-year deal

By BERNIE WILSON
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nggGh_0j6kiacv00

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez agreed Thursday to remain with the San Diego Padres under a $46 million, five-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn't been finalized pending a physical. Suarez can opt out after three years.

Suarez, a 31-year-old rookie, was having a terrific postseason until allowing Bryce Harper's go-ahead, two-run homer with no outs in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NL Championship Series that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series.

Manager Bob Melvin was criticized by some for letting Suarez pitch to Harper instead of using left-hander Josh Hader. Melvin said Hader wasn't ready when Harper came to bat and that he wanted to get through the final three innings with Suarez and Hader, the Padres' two best relievers. Melvin said he wanted to get two outs from Suarez in the eighth and the final four outs from Hader. Philadelphia won 4-3.

Suarez was especially impressive in the NL Division Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing four scoreless innings in three appearances. He pitched two scoreless innings in a wild-card series win against the New York Mets.

He went 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 45 appearances during the regular season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year

Julio Rodriguez was named AL Rookie of the Year on Monday following a breakout campaign that saw him exceed the enormous expectations that followed him to the Seattle Mariners. Seattle called Rodriguez up after the conclusion of spring training. The 21-year-old outfielder was one of baseball's top prospects. He made...
SEATTLE, WA
WDBO

Seattle's Julio Rodríguez voted AL Rookie of the Year

NEW YORK — (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez was voted American League Rookie of the Year on Monday after hitting .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. The 21-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy