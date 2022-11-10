Mick Jagger, P.J. Harvey and “Heartstopper” casting director Daniel Edwards are among the nominees at this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Craft & Design Awards 2022. Jagger was nominated alongside Daniel Pemberton for writing the opening music to “Slow Horses,” the Apple TV+ show which stars Gary Oldman, while Harvey was nominated in the same category alongside Tim Phillips for their work on Sharon Horgan’s “Bad Sisters.” “Heartstopper” casting director Daniel Edwards was nominated for his work on the hit Netflix show. The BBC garnered most noms with 35 nods, followed by Sky with 13 and ITV with 11 nominations. The awards will...

