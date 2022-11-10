ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-12-2022]

Another Saturday, another great bundle of things to do in the Southland. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 12) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Should be a good one, hope you enjoy!. Things To Do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.

David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Breadblok Continues to Grow with New Venice Bakery

The fast-growing Los Angeles-based bakery is opening a new bakery in Venice, located at 512 Rose Ave. This will be the fifth location for the gluten-free cafe, currently open in Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and Studio City. What Now Los Angeles previously reported on an upcoming Beverly Hills location, with an initial opening date scheduled for January 2022. As we approach the end of the year, owner Chloe Charlier has yet to open this site, which will have a much larger kitchen. Unlike the upcoming Beverly Hills location, the new Venice Breadblok will serve strictly as a bakery, similar to the Studio City site.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices

Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win a trip to the island of Hawaii from Hawaiian Airlines

KTLA 5 and Hawaiian Airlines want to send you on an epic getaway to the island of Hawaii, where endless adventure and awe-inspiring views are a part of everyday life. Now, our partners at Hawaiian Airlines and Marriott are furnishing a truly fabulous getaway package for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win first-class round-trip airfare for two to the island of Hawaii aboard Hawaiian Airlines. The winner also receives five nights in an Ocean View suite at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, premium seating for two at the sunset luau, customized massage for two and daily breakfast buffet for two. It’s an extraordinary getaway package that’s going to make one winner very happy. Enter now for your chance to win, and good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ice at Santa Monica Gets a New Opening Date, Brrr

Weather, it may be said with cool confidence, plays a central role in creating icy expanses, the sort of wintry destinations that call to those who love to skate on a cold and crisp surface. But sometimes meteorological events, in their more extreme forms, can prevent ice skaters from connecting...
SANTA MONICA, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Supernatural tale thrills, scares while exploring immigration

A play by Prince Gomolvilas is getting a homecoming of sorts at East West Players from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Sunday, Dec. 11. An LA native, Gomolvilas’ play, “The Brothers Paranormal,” is getting its City of Angels debut under the direction of Jeff Liu, who led the world-premiere production at the Pan Asian Repertory Theatre in New York in 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

One of LA’s Best Wine Shops Now Houses a New French-Vietnamese Restaurant

Los Angeles wine buffs have long loved the 47-year-old wine shop Wine House. Now they have some food to pair with all of those bottles. Wine House Kitchen quietly opened this fall above the wine shop, Eater LA reported on Wednesday. Helmed by chef Maiki Le, the restaurant is serving up wine bar classics with a French-Vietnamese spin—and a plentiful selection of wine. Initially set to open in 2020, Wine House Kitchen was planned as the follow-up to the wine bar Upstairs 2, which closed in 2019. One of the wine shop’s owners, Jim Knight, had approached Francois Renaud (formerly of Terrine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
daytrippen.com

Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets

Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
12tomatoes.com

Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.

Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
boulevardsentinel.com

The 12 best restaurants in Northeast L.A.

Eating out is in again and Northeast Los Angeles is a dining hot spot, according to L.A.’s restaurant reviewers. Here’s a rundown:. Bub and Grandma’s in Glassell Park and Dunsmoor, also in Glassell Park, have made the lists of best new restaurants in L.A. by Eater L.A., the Infatuation and Timeout.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $28.5 Million Palatial Villa in Beverly Hills is Perfect for Grand Entertaining with Unexpectedly Practical Floorplan

815 Cord Circle Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 815 Cord Circle, Beverly Hills, California is a palatial residence sited on over a 1/2 acre with complete privacy, grounds are magical in every sense featuring a Roman style pool, fresco paintings and formal gardens. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 815 Cord Circle, please contact Jade Mills (Phone: 310-285-7508) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Long Beach Post

Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money

The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

