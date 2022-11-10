Read full article on original website
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-12-2022]
Another Saturday, another great bundle of things to do in the Southland. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 12) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Should be a good one, hope you enjoy!. Things To Do...
pmq.com
YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.
David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Breadblok Continues to Grow with New Venice Bakery
The fast-growing Los Angeles-based bakery is opening a new bakery in Venice, located at 512 Rose Ave. This will be the fifth location for the gluten-free cafe, currently open in Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and Studio City. What Now Los Angeles previously reported on an upcoming Beverly Hills location, with an initial opening date scheduled for January 2022. As we approach the end of the year, owner Chloe Charlier has yet to open this site, which will have a much larger kitchen. Unlike the upcoming Beverly Hills location, the new Venice Breadblok will serve strictly as a bakery, similar to the Studio City site.
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices
Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
KTLA.com
You could win a trip to the island of Hawaii from Hawaiian Airlines
KTLA 5 and Hawaiian Airlines want to send you on an epic getaway to the island of Hawaii, where endless adventure and awe-inspiring views are a part of everyday life. Now, our partners at Hawaiian Airlines and Marriott are furnishing a truly fabulous getaway package for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win first-class round-trip airfare for two to the island of Hawaii aboard Hawaiian Airlines. The winner also receives five nights in an Ocean View suite at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, premium seating for two at the sunset luau, customized massage for two and daily breakfast buffet for two. It’s an extraordinary getaway package that’s going to make one winner very happy. Enter now for your chance to win, and good luck!
NBC Los Angeles
Ice at Santa Monica Gets a New Opening Date, Brrr
Weather, it may be said with cool confidence, plays a central role in creating icy expanses, the sort of wintry destinations that call to those who love to skate on a cold and crisp surface. But sometimes meteorological events, in their more extreme forms, can prevent ice skaters from connecting...
David Dobrik’s new pizza shop brings long lines, traffic to West Hollywood
Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new spot to enjoy a slice of pie as a pizza shop from YouTube star David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday. Mile-long lines of eager fans and diners waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. The new shop […]
ladowntownnews.com
Supernatural tale thrills, scares while exploring immigration
A play by Prince Gomolvilas is getting a homecoming of sorts at East West Players from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Sunday, Dec. 11. An LA native, Gomolvilas’ play, “The Brothers Paranormal,” is getting its City of Angels debut under the direction of Jeff Liu, who led the world-premiere production at the Pan Asian Repertory Theatre in New York in 2019.
Eater
Sip on Zima and Eat ‘Adult Lunchables’ at This Blockbuster-Themed Pop-Up on Melrose
When passing by Melrose and Formosa Avenue over the last month, Los Angeles residents likely noticed workers building an actual Blockbuster store. It’s not the iconic video store coming back to life; instead, it’s a boozy Blockbuster-themed pop-up commencing on November 19. Produced by the same crew that...
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
One of LA’s Best Wine Shops Now Houses a New French-Vietnamese Restaurant
Los Angeles wine buffs have long loved the 47-year-old wine shop Wine House. Now they have some food to pair with all of those bottles. Wine House Kitchen quietly opened this fall above the wine shop, Eater LA reported on Wednesday. Helmed by chef Maiki Le, the restaurant is serving up wine bar classics with a French-Vietnamese spin—and a plentiful selection of wine. Initially set to open in 2020, Wine House Kitchen was planned as the follow-up to the wine bar Upstairs 2, which closed in 2019. One of the wine shop’s owners, Jim Knight, had approached Francois Renaud (formerly of Terrine...
spectrumnews1.com
Ghosts take up residence in two LA theaters, some onstage...and some off
LOS ANGELES — Any theatre worth its salt has a ghost — the spirit of an actor or director who took their final earthly bow but is still reluctant to leave the stage. East West Players in Little Tokyo are no different. There have been quite a few...
daytrippen.com
Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets
Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
12tomatoes.com
Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.
Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
boulevardsentinel.com
The 12 best restaurants in Northeast L.A.
Eating out is in again and Northeast Los Angeles is a dining hot spot, according to L.A.’s restaurant reviewers. Here’s a rundown:. Bub and Grandma’s in Glassell Park and Dunsmoor, also in Glassell Park, have made the lists of best new restaurants in L.A. by Eater L.A., the Infatuation and Timeout.com.
This California City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
luxury-houses.net
This $28.5 Million Palatial Villa in Beverly Hills is Perfect for Grand Entertaining with Unexpectedly Practical Floorplan
815 Cord Circle Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 815 Cord Circle, Beverly Hills, California is a palatial residence sited on over a 1/2 acre with complete privacy, grounds are magical in every sense featuring a Roman style pool, fresco paintings and formal gardens. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 815 Cord Circle, please contact Jade Mills (Phone: 310-285-7508) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money
The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
