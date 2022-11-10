Read full article on original website
Related
Entire family develops mysterious cough after switching to aerosol deodorant spray, company responds with 10 free cans
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, the entire family shared a single can of aerosol deodorant spray. None of us thought it was weird. We shared one small bathroom, and we kept the can of deodorant on the windowsill above the back of the toilet tank. It was a convenient central location for all of us.
vinlove.net
The best and worst seats on the plane
One of the best seats is next to the emergency exit, with the advantage of being spacious, quick exit when there is an incident, near… the beautiful flight attendants. When booking a plane ticket or checking in, what many passengers are most concerned about is the seat position. After more than a decade of traveling the world as a flight attendant, one flight attendant shared on Insider what the best and worst places are.
Where to buy heated clothes airers: Latest stock updates and all the best retailers we’ve found
One of the most sought-after appliances this winter (alongside the likes of air fryers and dehumidifers) is the heated clothes airer, which is designed to gently warm damp laundry to speed up drying times. There are plenty of reasons for investing in one – namely that they’re simply cheaper to run than a traditional tumble dryer. Some we’ve tested ourselves cost as little as 3p an hour to operate, so it’s a sensible way to make savings where they count. The airers are also ideal if you live in an older house with high ceilings and single glazing, as...
Epicurious
Nothing Says Thanksgiving Like a Spreadsheet
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, stop everything. Before you decide which mashed potatoes to make, or which taper candles to buy for the center of the table, you need a plan. No—I’m not talking about a plan for how you’ll get it all done. I mean a plan for how you’re going to plan it all.
Comments / 2