Read full article on original website
Related
Bear dens and ancient trees face onslaught of logging in Poland
An ambitious forest management plan in the country’s Carpathian mountains is bringing state foresters ever closer to the dens of brown bears, a protected species. We’re on the hunt for brown bear dens in Poland’s Carpathian mountains, on the border with Ukraine. The lairs lie within the gnarled caverns that naturally form at the base of decaying fir trees when they get to about 130 years old. Each den is slightly different – some have rocky bottoms, others have been lined with beech leaves, making a sort of woodland mattress. Looking inside gives an insight into the character of each bear, just like visiting a friend’s house.
Humanity hits the eight billion mark
A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world's eight billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations. That could potentially fall further to around 0.5 percent by 2050 due to a continued decline in fertility rates, the United Nations projects.
drifttravel.com
A Guide to Choosing Your First-Ever Yacht To Buy
There are a lot of things to consider before buying a yacht from your experience to your personal privacy. Professionals and beginners might need a guide when buying a new yacht to save time and effort. Well, This article narrows down important points that might help to narrow down your choices of yachts.
Comments / 0