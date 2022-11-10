Read full article on original website
WWE NXT Live Results (11/12): Orlando, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place from inside the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. The show saw WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) take on Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) and Von Wagner in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
WWE Announces New Tag-Team Match For Monday's Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. On Saturday, WWE.com released an announcement confirming Riddle & Elias vs. Alpha Academy in a tag-team bout for Monday's Raw. Previously announced for next week's Raw is a Miz TV segment with The...
WWE Announces New Match For This Coming Tuesday's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE previously announced that this coming Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT will see WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker put his title on the line against Von Wagner, WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defend her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match and Apollo Crews face JD McDonagh in a Singles Match.
11/10 Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest edition of IMPACT On AXS TV have surfaced on Impact Wrestling's official YouTube channel. Check out the top moments from Thursday's episode below:. Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw, but an old rival isn't done yet. "Speedball" Mike Bailey faces Trey Miguel...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (11/12): Peoria, Illinois
WWE recently held their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which emanated inside the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. The show saw Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) battle The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa) in a 6-Man Tag Team Matchup in the main event.
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Dealing With Lower Body Injury; Replaced in Smackdown World Cup
-- Rey Mysterio is dealing with a minor injury, however, it is significant enough that it has caused WWE to remove him from the ongoing Smackdown World Cup tournament. According to f4wonline.com, Mysterio is suffering an unspecified injury to his lower body, either his foot or ankle, and that he was spotted in a walking boot at last Friday's Smackdown show.
Jamie Hayter Confident Going Into Toni Storm Title Match, Austin Gunn Comments On Swerve vs. Bowens, Hey! (EW) Guests
- Jamie Hayter appears ready for her championship clash with AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view next week. Ahead of her showdown against the interim title-holder at the PPV scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Hayter surfaced on social media to comment on the "Jamie Hayter agenda" soon being in full-swing. "One week until the Jamie Hayter agenda is in full swing," she wrote via her official Twitter feed on Saturday. Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at Rajah.com on 11/19 for live AEW Full Gear 2022 results coverage from Newark, N.J.
WWE Reportedly Holding One-Night King of the Ring, Queen of the Ring Tournaments in 2023
-- WWE has seen sweeping changes at the helm ever since Triple H has taken the reigns from Vince McMahon earlier this year. It looks another big one is set to take place in 2023 with the return of the King of the Ring tournament in the form of a PPV/PLE.
NXT Level Up Highlights (11/12): Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. With her 11-0 NXT Level Up record on the line, the fearsome Ivy Nile teams up with the...
Jay Lethal Reveals He Will Be With AEW Until The Company Closes Or They Fire Him
Top AEW Star Jay Lethal appeared on The Kurt Angle Show podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he would still be a part of IMPACT Wrestling if he didn't get fired and he would still be working for Ring Of Honor if the company didn't close down as he believes in loyalty and a person's word more than working for the highest bidder and the amount of money he is making.
The Usos Officially Pass The New Day To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) have officially made history. Earlier today, the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history shared the following statement of Twitter:. The Uso's have held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, which top the New Day's 483 day...
Anthony Ogogo Reflects On AEW Double or Nothing Match With Cody Rhodes
During his chat with Cultaholic, All Elite Wrestling's own Anthony Ogogo sang the praises of former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Anthony also reflected on his at AEW Double or Nothing clash with Rhodes, and more. Check out the comments from Ogogo:. “My favorite moment, retrospectively, was going to...
Ricky Starks Calls Lance Archer A "Mary J. Blige Cosplayer," Addresses AEW Title Eliminator Tournament Status
Despite an attack from "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer having Ricky Starks' AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match pushed back a week after originally being scheduled for this past Friday night's AEW Rampage show, "Absolute" is still confident in his ability to work the tourney and win. The former...
Court Bauer Reveals Stephanie McMahon Had Never Seen An Episode Of ECW Before WWE Relaunched The Brand
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a number of topics such as how Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of the original ECW before the WWE relaunched the brand. Court Bauer said:. “Stephanie definitely had blinders on...
Road Dogg Reflects On Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart Backstage Fight In WWE, Recent Post-All Out Brawl In AEW
Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new. One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James. The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X...
Former WWE Referee Talks Receiving A Bonus For Counting Jack Swagger's Shoulder Down
Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently appeared on the Unskripted podcast to talk about topics such as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon getting really tired and upset with the talents kicking out before the three count and the referees having to stop themselves before the three as well as McMahon instructing him to count the wrestlers' shoulders down if they don't kick out in time and how he even received a bonus for doing so.
WWE Adds New Matches To Upcoming Episode Of NXT
WWE NXT (11/15) * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner. * NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre.
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches, including Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Paris Van Dale, Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan) vs. The Butcher and The Blade and Leon Ruffin vs. ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship.
NJPW STRONG: New Japan Showdown Night 2 Results (11/12): Los Angeles, California
NJPW recently had the second day of their STRONG: New Japan Showdown Event, which emanated inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw Minoru Suzuki take on Fred Yehi in Singles action in the main event. NJPW's STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV.
