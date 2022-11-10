Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
City Council doesn’t pass vote for homelessness relief bill; progressive caucus slams mayor
CHICAGO — There was a hope that delaying the start of a city council meeting, there would be enough aldermen present to vote on a homelessness relief plan. The Bring Chicago Home plan would plan to increase the city transfer tax on property sales more than $1 million, generating approximately $160 million a year […]
Pink coming to Chicago’s Wrigley Field in 2023
Pink will be playing a concert at Wrigley Field as part of the 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, the Cubs officially announced on Monday.
Chicago begins wintry week with 1st snow of season
–Chicago heads into a cold, wintry week with prospects of the city’s first measurable snow in 7 months tomorrow into Wednesday—though precip is likely to be mixed at times after start Tuesday morning as snow, especially in areas near Lake Michigan. Lake enhancement of the precip as cold air rides over warmer lake waters is indicated in lakeside counties.
Shedd Aquarium mourns loss of oldest beluga whale ‘Mauyak’
CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is mourning the death of their beloved beluga whale Mauyak. The female died at 41 Saturday and was the matriarch of the aquarium’s beluga pod. Mauyak, whose name meant “soft snow,” arrived from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington in 1997.
Randolph Street Market makes a festive return to West Loop
CHICAGO — In West Loop, a chilly Saturday marked an appropriate change in weather to match the opening of a seasonal shopping favorite. Starting this weekend, The Randolph Street Market is back for two weekends-worth of holiday shopping. For nearly 20 years, the market has been a festive staple of the area. This year, 125 […]
Man charged with stabbing co-worker during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles
NILES, Ill. — A Chicago man is charged with stabbing a co-worker during an altercation at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. Treyvon King, 28, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to police, officers responded to the business located in the 7400 N. Oak Park Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday […]
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
Semi-truck driver in custody for DUI-related crash involving Chicago school bus in Warsaw, Ind., 16 injured, 3 teens critical
WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people are injured, and three teens are in critical condition after a DUI crash involving a semi-truck and a Chicago-based St. Ignatius College Prep School bus Saturday night. After the St. Ignatus JV hockey team finished a tournament in Culver, Indiana, they left in a school bus and headed back to […]
Continental U.S. Snow Cover reached 24% Saturday
Saturday was the first day this fall that snow was reported at Midway Airport. Flurries had occurred at O’Hare Airport on Oct. 17. A chance for the first accumulating snow of the season for Chicago arrives Monday night and continues during the day Tuesday. Snow accumulation is possible, especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Pavement temperatures may remain warm enough to melt the snow.
Police: 4 suspects ram into Oak Forest gun range; 23 firearms stolen
OAK FOREST, Ill. — Police in Oak Forest are looking for four suspects after over 20 firearms were stolen from a gun range. At around 3:10 a.m., police responded to an alarm call at the Eagle Gun Range, located in the 5900 block of West 159th Street. Upon arrival,...
15-year-old in critical condition after being shot in North Lawndale laundromat
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot inside a North Lawndale laundromat Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road around 7:55 p.m. when two unknown offenders entered the business, took out guns and shot at the victim, who was taken to […]
4 wanted after Red Line pepper spray robbery
CHICAGO — An alert was issued after a Red Line stop robbery early Friday morning involving pepper spray. The robbery took place at around 2:10 a.m. on the Roosevelt stop platform, according to police. A man was pepper sprayed twice after being approached by three women and a man....
Coroner: Wrong way driver that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The woman who struck and killed a Rolling Meadows family in a wrong way crash on I-90 some four months ago was drunk at the time of the incident, according to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office. After a full autopsy and toxicology report was...
CPD: Attempted robbery suspect shot, killed in South Shore supermarket; witness killed, ID’d
CHICAGO — An attempted robbery suspect who was shot and killed inside a South Shore supermarket Friday evening — along with a witness who attempted to stop the robbery and was also killed in the shooting — have both been identified by a medical examiner. At around 6:20 p.m., Chicago police said 24-year-old Nicholas Williams […]
Blackhawks show support for St. Ignatius Prep hockey players injured in crash
Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson sent his best wishes to those hockey players on the St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team that were injured in a bus crash on Saturday evening in Warsaw, Indiana.
Justin Fields continues to ascend, but the Bears continue to lose, drop game to Lions, 31-30
CHICAGO — For a few minutes in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Bears had reclaimed momentum after Justin Fields decided it was turbo time at Soldier Field. A 67-yard scamper, where Fields outran his former Ohio State teammate Jeff Okudah with ease, delivered a touchdown lead for Chicago with 9:11 remaining in the […]
See the schedule for Marian Hossa’s Blackhawks number retirement night
CHICAGO – One of the most anticipated moments of the Blackhawks’ 2022-2023 season is something that’s happening before a game is even played. That’s on Sunday, November 20th, when the team salutes one of the greatest players in team history. The Blackhawks released the schedule for...
See a recap of the Bears-Lions game on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
Another week, another great performance by QB1, but another close loss for the Bears. This edition of "The 9-Yard Line" recaps the team's loss to the Lions which included another record-breaking day for Justin Fields but saw the Bears blow a 14-point lead. See the good and the bad moments from the team's third-straight loss and give us your feelings on the contest on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" with Larry Hawley.
Justin Fields makes more history on Sunday for the Bears
Bears quarterback Justin Fields set a few franchise and NFL marks with his rushing in the team's 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday.
