PAST CONEST RULES – Tom Skilling signed artwork

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“WGNtv.com Exclusive! – Tom Skilling signed artwork rules”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Pl., Chicago, IL 60618 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Chicago begins wintry week with 1st snow of season

–Chicago heads into a cold, wintry week with prospects of the city’s first measurable snow in 7 months tomorrow into Wednesday—though precip is likely to be mixed at times after start Tuesday morning as snow, especially in areas near Lake Michigan. Lake enhancement of the precip as cold air rides over warmer lake waters is indicated in lakeside counties.
Shedd Aquarium mourns loss of oldest beluga whale ‘Mauyak’

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is mourning the death of their beloved beluga whale Mauyak. The female died at 41 Saturday and was the matriarch of the aquarium’s beluga pod. Mauyak, whose name meant “soft snow,” arrived from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington in 1997.
Randolph Street Market makes a festive return to West Loop

CHICAGO — In West Loop, a chilly Saturday marked an appropriate change in weather to match the opening of a seasonal shopping favorite. Starting this weekend, The Randolph Street Market is back for two weekends-worth of holiday shopping. For nearly 20 years, the market has been a festive staple of the area. This year, 125 […]
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence

CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
Continental U.S. Snow Cover reached 24% Saturday

Saturday was the first day this fall that snow was reported at Midway Airport. Flurries had occurred at O’Hare Airport on Oct. 17. A chance for the first accumulating snow of the season for Chicago arrives Monday night and continues during the day Tuesday. Snow accumulation is possible, especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Pavement temperatures may remain warm enough to melt the snow.
4 wanted after Red Line pepper spray robbery

CHICAGO — An alert was issued after a Red Line stop robbery early Friday morning involving pepper spray. The robbery took place at around 2:10 a.m. on the Roosevelt stop platform, according to police. A man was pepper sprayed twice after being approached by three women and a man....
See a recap of the Bears-Lions game on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

Another week, another great performance by QB1, but another close loss for the Bears. This edition of "The 9-Yard Line" recaps the team's loss to the Lions which included another record-breaking day for Justin Fields but saw the Bears blow a 14-point lead. See the good and the bad moments from the team's third-straight loss and give us your feelings on the contest on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" with Larry Hawley.
