1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“WGNtv.com Exclusive! – Tom Skilling signed artwork rules”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Pl., Chicago, IL 60618 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO