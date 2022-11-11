ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive

The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers yells at Matt LaFleur after bad playcall

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lost his temper with coach Matt LaFleur late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Rodgers could be seen angrily yelling at LaFleur as he went to the sideline following a third down play with 30 seconds left in the fourth. The Packers had dialed up a pass on 3rd and 1 from their own 42, and an incompletion meant the Cowboys would get the ball with about 20 seconds to go.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders defensive star posts interesting message following loss to Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are such a bag of barf right now that their players are having to say sorry to the fans. After his team’s latest embarrassment during Week 10 (a 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, led by inexperienced interim Jeff Saturday making his coaching debut), Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby tweeted an interesting message. Addressing the fans of the team, Crosby essentially apologized for the Raiders’ lackluster performance this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was not happy with refs in Chiefs game

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was quite vocal Sunday in her opinion of the officiating during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brittany Mahomes was particularly livid over a second quarter hit on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster left the game after the hit and did not return.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Leonard Fournette nearly missed Germany trip over passport issue

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled overseas this week for the NFL’s first ever game in Germany, and Leonard Fournette was nearly forced to miss the trip. Fournette had a passport issue that was not resolved until later in the week, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The star running back needed a replacement passport to be able to travel out of the United States, and the delivery of the document was delayed in the mail due to weather issues. The passport finally arrived at around noon on Thursday, which was just a few hours before the Bucs left for Germany.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Those hoping to see Chase Young Monday night won't get the chance

Chase Young's 2022 regular-season debut is being put on hold for at least another handful of days. The Commanders will not activate the former No. 2 overall pick for their Monday night affair against the Eagles, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Cooper Kupp suffers potentially serious leg injury

The Los Angeles Rams’ difficult season appeared to get even worse on Sunday when wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a potentially serious injury. Kupp was jumping to try to catch a John Wolford pass during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but failed to come down with the ball. As he landed, his leg got tangled up with cornerback Marco Wilson. Kupp appeared to twist awkwardly as he came to the ground.
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Irsay sends message to critics after Colts’ surprise win

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is certainly feeling vindicated after his team managed a surprising victory Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders. Irsay has been criticized in many quarters for naming Jeff Saturday as his interim head coach despite Saturday having never coached above the high school level. For at least one game, that did not matter, as Saturday won his interim debut 25-20 over the Raiders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Dean Blandino says NFL officials made 1 big mistake in Vikings-Bills game

The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a big assist from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that the ball hit the ground.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield has his role with Panthers change again

Baker Mayfield has not started for the Carolina Panthers since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, but the quarterback is getting his old job back. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Mayfield will start in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. PJ Walker has a high-ankle sprain, which will result in him being sidelined for at least one game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt has cool gesture for bettor who was screwed over in Cardinals game

For all you victims of bad beats out there, JJ Watt has your back. During the second quarter of his team’s 27-17 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end Watt was at the center of a controversial call by the officials. After teammate Myjai Sanders got to Rams quarterback John Wofford for a strip sack, Watt was right there for the fumble recovery and would have walked in untouched for the defensive touchdown. Unfortunately, the referees immediately blew the play dead, believing that Wofford’s arm was coming forward when he was hit for what would have been an incomplete pass.
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had important gesture for Christian Watson

Aaron Rodgers has been accused of being too hard on his rookie wide receivers, but the veteran quarterback apparently has been looking out for them behind closed doors. After Green Bay rookie Christian Watson’s breakout performance Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Rodgers was full of praise for the second-round pick. There was also a notable reveal from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic: Rodgers had noticed Watson being too hard on himself earlier in the season, so he had veterans Aaron Jones and Marcedes Lewis keep an eye on Watson to make sure he did not get too down on himself. That patience paid off with Watson’s three-touchdown performance in Sunday’s win.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make unexpected QB decision for Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts certainly seem to be embracing the chaos based on their quarterback decision in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. By all indications, Matt Ryan will get the start ahead of Sam Ehlinger in Week 10. Ryan was seen warming up with the starters before the game, and interim coach Jeff Saturday has apparently given him the starting job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Fields makes bold statement about key 4th quarter mistake

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was quite critical of himself over a mistake he made during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Fields threw a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah to tie the game Sunday on what was a broken screen play. Fields was under heavy pressure and threw a lame duck pass that was an easy interception and score for Okudah.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns bracing for big development next week

The next time the Cleveland Browns take the practice field, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be under center. Beginning on Monday, Watson will be permitted to rejoin his teammates after serving a lengthy suspension as part of his settlement with the NFL. The veteran quarterback had been accused of sexual misconduct by roughly two dozen women during his time with the Houston Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mike McCarthy slammed his headset after 4th down stop

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had an unusually strong reaction after his team was stopped in overtime on a pivotal fourth down play. McCarthy had opted to go for in on fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 instead of attempting a 53-yard field goal on the opening drive of overtime. Dallas did not convert, as Dak Prescott was under heavy pressure and threw a desperation incomplete pass as he was being swallowed up by the defensive line.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
22K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy