Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive
The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Aaron Rodgers yells at Matt LaFleur after bad playcall
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lost his temper with coach Matt LaFleur late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Rodgers could be seen angrily yelling at LaFleur as he went to the sideline following a third down play with 30 seconds left in the fourth. The Packers had dialed up a pass on 3rd and 1 from their own 42, and an incompletion meant the Cowboys would get the ball with about 20 seconds to go.
Raiders defensive star posts interesting message following loss to Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders are such a bag of barf right now that their players are having to say sorry to the fans. After his team’s latest embarrassment during Week 10 (a 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, led by inexperienced interim Jeff Saturday making his coaching debut), Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby tweeted an interesting message. Addressing the fans of the team, Crosby essentially apologized for the Raiders’ lackluster performance this season.
Justin Jefferson fakes hamstring injury when celebrating touchdown
The Minnesota Vikings got off to a great start against the Buffalo Bills. They forced a three-and-out on the first drive of the game and followed it up with a touchdown drive. Justin Jefferson scored his fourth touchdown on the season when quarterback Kirk Cousins hit him on a fade route. He got a little creative with the touchdown celebration.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was not happy with refs in Chiefs game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was quite vocal Sunday in her opinion of the officiating during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brittany Mahomes was particularly livid over a second quarter hit on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster left the game after the hit and did not return.
Leonard Fournette nearly missed Germany trip over passport issue
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled overseas this week for the NFL’s first ever game in Germany, and Leonard Fournette was nearly forced to miss the trip. Fournette had a passport issue that was not resolved until later in the week, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The star running back needed a replacement passport to be able to travel out of the United States, and the delivery of the document was delayed in the mail due to weather issues. The passport finally arrived at around noon on Thursday, which was just a few hours before the Bucs left for Germany.
Those hoping to see Chase Young Monday night won't get the chance
Chase Young's 2022 regular-season debut is being put on hold for at least another handful of days. The Commanders will not activate the former No. 2 overall pick for their Monday night affair against the Eagles, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the...
Cooper Kupp suffers potentially serious leg injury
The Los Angeles Rams’ difficult season appeared to get even worse on Sunday when wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a potentially serious injury. Kupp was jumping to try to catch a John Wolford pass during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but failed to come down with the ball. As he landed, his leg got tangled up with cornerback Marco Wilson. Kupp appeared to twist awkwardly as he came to the ground.
Jim Irsay sends message to critics after Colts’ surprise win
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is certainly feeling vindicated after his team managed a surprising victory Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders. Irsay has been criticized in many quarters for naming Jeff Saturday as his interim head coach despite Saturday having never coached above the high school level. For at least one game, that did not matter, as Saturday won his interim debut 25-20 over the Raiders.
Dean Blandino says NFL officials made 1 big mistake in Vikings-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a big assist from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that the ball hit the ground.
Baker Mayfield has his role with Panthers change again
Baker Mayfield has not started for the Carolina Panthers since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, but the quarterback is getting his old job back. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Mayfield will start in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. PJ Walker has a high-ankle sprain, which will result in him being sidelined for at least one game.
JJ Watt has cool gesture for bettor who was screwed over in Cardinals game
For all you victims of bad beats out there, JJ Watt has your back. During the second quarter of his team’s 27-17 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end Watt was at the center of a controversial call by the officials. After teammate Myjai Sanders got to Rams quarterback John Wofford for a strip sack, Watt was right there for the fumble recovery and would have walked in untouched for the defensive touchdown. Unfortunately, the referees immediately blew the play dead, believing that Wofford’s arm was coming forward when he was hit for what would have been an incomplete pass.
Aaron Rodgers had important gesture for Christian Watson
Aaron Rodgers has been accused of being too hard on his rookie wide receivers, but the veteran quarterback apparently has been looking out for them behind closed doors. After Green Bay rookie Christian Watson’s breakout performance Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Rodgers was full of praise for the second-round pick. There was also a notable reveal from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic: Rodgers had noticed Watson being too hard on himself earlier in the season, so he had veterans Aaron Jones and Marcedes Lewis keep an eye on Watson to make sure he did not get too down on himself. That patience paid off with Watson’s three-touchdown performance in Sunday’s win.
Colts make unexpected QB decision for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts certainly seem to be embracing the chaos based on their quarterback decision in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. By all indications, Matt Ryan will get the start ahead of Sam Ehlinger in Week 10. Ryan was seen warming up with the starters before the game, and interim coach Jeff Saturday has apparently given him the starting job.
Justin Fields makes bold statement about key 4th quarter mistake
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was quite critical of himself over a mistake he made during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Fields threw a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah to tie the game Sunday on what was a broken screen play. Fields was under heavy pressure and threw a lame duck pass that was an easy interception and score for Okudah.
Browns bracing for big development next week
The next time the Cleveland Browns take the practice field, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be under center. Beginning on Monday, Watson will be permitted to rejoin his teammates after serving a lengthy suspension as part of his settlement with the NFL. The veteran quarterback had been accused of sexual misconduct by roughly two dozen women during his time with the Houston Texans.
Mark Davis makes clear statement about Josh McDaniels’ status
The Las Vegas Raiders’ awful season has raised questions in some circles about the immediate future of first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. Owner Mark Davis, however, is trying to put that speculation to bed. Davis gave McDaniels a firm vote of confidence Monday despite the team’s 2-7 start, arguing...
Video: Mike McCarthy slammed his headset after 4th down stop
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had an unusually strong reaction after his team was stopped in overtime on a pivotal fourth down play. McCarthy had opted to go for in on fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 instead of attempting a 53-yard field goal on the opening drive of overtime. Dallas did not convert, as Dak Prescott was under heavy pressure and threw a desperation incomplete pass as he was being swallowed up by the defensive line.
