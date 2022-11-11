Read full article on original website
El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao
According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
CoinShares reports 11% of its total net asset value stuck on FTX
Approximately 11% of the total net asset value of CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group, is stuck on the crypto exchange FTX. Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, which is also having similar problems, has more than $76 million in exposure to the struggling company. CoinShares affected...
CrossTower Sends in Offer as Voyager Digital Reopens Bidding
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange Voyager Digital which was won by now-troubled digital asset trading platform FTX in a bid after rejecting a buyout from FTX and its associate Alameda Research recently reopened its bidding process after FTX filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a United States court and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.
Coinbase Further Reduces Headcount as Market Continues to Tumble
For the second time this year, publicly traded crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc has let go of a fraction of its workforce due to the market crash. This time, the exchange is laying off over 60 employees from its recruiting and institutional onboarding team. The announcement was made by the platform on November 10.
FTX legal and compliance team reportedly quit amid massive uncertainty
According to the recent reports, a major part of FTX’s legal and compliance team have recently left the crypto exchange amid the ongoing crisis. The news comes at a time when the exchange is already experiencing significant difficulties. As per the reports by Semafor, confidential sources informed the outlet...
Kraken Freezes Accounts Owned by FTX and its Executives
United States crypto trading platform, Kraken has frozen accounts operated by beleaguered Bahamian crypto exchange FTX, its associate Alameda Research and their executives. This action followed the Chapter 11 bankruptcy which was filed in a U.S court by FTX after the world’s largest digital asset service provider Binance refused to progress with its plans to acquire FTX.
Troubled Vauld Receive Moratorium Extension Till Jan 20th
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Vauld which has been going through a bankruptcy process after halting withdrawal on its platform in July has received a moratorium extension till January 2023, according to an email sent to its creditors. Specifically, the Peter Thiel-backed digital asset company now has until January 20th to come up with an efficient restructuring plan under the new creditor protection.
Hong Kong Calls for Increased Supervision and Transparency after FTX Fall
In a bid to avoid other situations like that of FTX, Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan has called for proper supervision and transparency when handling digital assets in the country. According to the release by the Hong Kong government, while it is important to embrace innovation and technology,...
St Kitts and Nevis Ways to Make Bitcoin Cash Legal Tender
St Kitts and Nevis may be the next sovereign state to legalize digital currencies, specifically Bitcoin Cash (BCH) by 2023. The island’s Prime Minister Terrance Drew said the country is exploring due diligence with respect to the legalization of Bitcoin Cash, a digital asset that is currently widely accepted by businesses in the region.
CySEC Orders FTX Europe to Suspend Operation in the Region
The effect of the FTX crisis has surged through almost all its businesses including its subsidiaries and they have been affected by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and discussions. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Cyprus (CySEC) has ordered the FTX Europe arm to suspend its operation in the European...
Sam-Bankman-Fried Resigns as FTX CEO Amid Bankruptcy Filing
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Chief Executive Officer of troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX has resigned after the firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Interestingly, this marks the fall of one of crypto’s largest behemoths and his suite of high-ranking businesses including his crypto exchanges MD trading ventures.
Binance Reveals Plan to Launch Industry Recovery Fund
Global leading digital asset service provider Binance, which recently pulled out of its agreement to acquire troubled FTX, has announced its plan to launch an industry recovery fund. According to a tweet by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance, Changpeng Zhao popularly known as CZ, the fund will be...
Binance CEO CZ Shares Safety Tips to Users of Crypto Platforms
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO and co-founder of Binance has shared some red flags investors using cryptocurrency exchange platforms should look out for while these platforms declare their proof of assets. According to the veteran’s words in a recent tweet, large inflows and outflows from exchange-related addresses before or after...
Industry Veteran Phillip Gillespie Resigns as B2C2’s CEO
Phillip Gillespie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of digital assets pioneer and liquidity provider B2C2 has stepped down from his position in the firm. Remarkably, Gillespie was the one who supervised the company’s takeover by Japanese bank SBI Financial Services. Henceforth, he will focus on taking the role of...
AVAX price analysis for 14 November 2022
AVAX price analysis for 14 November 2022, AVAX, the sixteenth largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about AVAX price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Says FTX is the Opposite of BTC
So many opinions have been voiced since the implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Nayib Bukele President of El Salvador has attempted to draw a line between FTX and the world’s largest cryptocurrency by trading volume Bitcoin (BTC). In his opinion, FTX is the opposite of BTC while FTX is also likened to a Ponzi Scheme.
Financial Services Authority will now control the crypto industry in Indonesia
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) in Indonesia is set to be given authority over the cryptocurrency market and investments. Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia’s finance minister, has announced the country will transfer the authority to OJK in order to better safeguard consumer interests which is presently under the country’s Trade Ministry and the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Authority.
BlockFi announces withdrawal suspension amid the ongoing FTX crisis
After the collapse of FTX, cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said it will be scaling back operations. In a tweet, the company explained that it has temporarily suspended withdrawals due to the “lack of clarity” surrounding the current status of FTX. Customers were also advised not to add funds to the company’s wallet or interest accounts.
Kraken’s Jesse Powell publicly criticizes FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Some of the industry’s biggest and oldest players have now begun voicing their displeasure with the company’s CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried as FTX is failing. Jesse Powell, co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, is one of them who has publicly criticized SBF on Twitter by highlighting what he sees as red flag actions on his part.
