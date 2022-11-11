Read full article on original website
Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
WWE Want Multiple Celebrities Involved At WrestleMania 39
WrestleMania has always married the worlds of pro wrestling and celebrity and WrestleMania 39 will be no different with WWE getting several stars involved. When WrestleMania debuted in 1985, fans needed to look no further than the main event of the show to realise how heavily involved celebrities would be involved. Television and A-Team star Mr. T teamed with Hulk Hogan to defeat the duo of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff on that occasion, while boxing legend Muhammad Ali watched on as the ringside referee for the bout.
WWE Tag Team Set For First TV Appearence In Over Two Years
Indus Sher is set to return to the squared circle. For the first time in nearly three years, the tag team of Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) will be wrestling in the squared circle. Recently, Mahaan and Sanga reunited on NXT after the former was sent down from the main roster, previously being on Monday Night Raw, and now, the two will once again be in the ring together, with WWE announcing on social media that they are scheduled for a bout on this Tuesday’s episode of their developmental brand.
Forgotten WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown As Return Rumours Intensify
A WWE Superstar who has not competed on television since April was backstage at SmackDown with the expectation that they will soon return to the screen. Bobby Roode has not been seen on WWE television since April 2022 when he appeared in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale prior to WrestleMania 38.
WWE Shares Incredible Behind The Scenes Footage Of The Shield Recording Their Iconic Theme
Most fans agree that The Shield’s theme is iconic, and recently, a rare video resurfaced on social media that shows the beginning of it — with each Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley in AEW) recording the introduction. For multiple years, The...
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title
And new! Tyrus is your NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion!. Located in New Orleans, Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) would their Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, with the main event being a triple-threat match seeing Trevor Murdoch defending his NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship against Tyrus and Matt Cardona.
Ric Flair & Conrad Thompson Address Charlotte Flair’s WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television for nearly half a year, which has led some family members to provide an update. The WWE career of Charlotte Flair started nearly a decade ago. During her run in WWE, Charlotte has won the most Women’s Titles in WWE history. Charlotte is a former six-time Raw Women’s Champion, six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. During her incredible career, Charlotte has also main evented WrestleMania and was in the first women’s match to main event a WWE pay-per-view (Premium Live Event) as well.
Report On How Triple H Views Gunther Compared To How Vince McMahon Felt
A new report has shed some light on Triple H being a big fan of WWE superstar GUNTHER while Vince McMahon apparently didn’t think so highly about the Austrian superstar. The current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has been a part of WWE since 2019 when he was assigned to the NXT UK brand. Paul “Triple H” Levesque was running talents and overseeing the NXT & NXT UK brands when GUNTHER (then named WALTER) signed.
Chris Jericho Gives His Take On Logan Paul In WWE
AEW star and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho has given his thoughts on the “stunt casting” of Logan Paul competing in WWE. Logan Paul was the centre of attention in WWE when the company returned to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel as Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in only his third-ever wrestling match.
Cody Rhodes Comments On Fan Reactions In AEW
Recently, Cody Rhodes gave some clarity on his prior situation with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), saying he was a heel during his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. Rhodes — who was a founding father of AEW — would often get negative reactions from crowds, no matter what city they were in. At the very least, he would receive a mixed response, but not many positive ones.
Bret Hart Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart has recalled some great advice that he was given by his former WWE boss Vince McMahon when Bret when first became the top guy in the company. The month of November is a time for wrestling fans to reflect on WWE Survivor Series events because the historical event has been a part of our lives for 35 years. The most famous moment at Survivor Series happened in 1997. That was the year when Bret “The Hitman” Hart lost the WWE Title to Shawn Michaels in a match that has been referred to as the “Montreal Screwjob” because Vince McMahon called for the bell at a time when Bret didn’t know it was coming.
WWE Wants “Stone Cold” Steve Austin To Do More Matches
If you want to see “Stone Cold” Steve Austin do some more matches in a WWE ring, gimme a hell yeah. Apparently, WWE is giving Austin a “hell yeah” because they want to see more of the Texas Rattlesnake in the ring. Steve Austin got a...
GUNTHER Wants A Match With Former WWE Champion
Originally rising to stardom in NXT UK, and then NXT, current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader GUNTHER has had a smooth transition to the main roster being featured on WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and he’s already a top star in the company at that. However,...
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE World Cup
Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was originally set to be part of the WWE World Cup on SmackDown but injury meant he was pulled from the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
NXT Star Set For Return From Injury Soon
Good news on the Tiffany Stratton front. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s David Meltzer, the NXT star will be coming back from her injury in the next few weeks. Since losing to Wendy Choo in a Lights Out match on the August 23, 2022 episode of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton hasn’t been seen on WWE’s developmental brand since. The bout between Stratton and Choo would feature a darkened arena with purple lighting, with the two facing off in the squared circle. Not just that, but weapons were also involved throughout, including a trash can, chair, a bed, and LEGOS also made an appearance.
Bret Hart Talks Becoming Friends Again With Shawn Michaels
Bret Hart has opened up about how he became friends again with his former WWE rival, Shawn Michaels, many years after the Montreal Screwjob took place. Time heals all wounds. It’s a famous saying that many of us are familiar with when it comes to dealing with some difficult things in our lives.
