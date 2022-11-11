ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Driver Arrested After Driving Speed Limit

22-year-old Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was arrested Sunday evening, in Battle Ground, after he refused to pull over for a Clark County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle which was attempting to stop him. A Sergeant from the Clark County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop Tester near the intersection of NE 119th...
BATTLE GROUND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy