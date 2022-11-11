ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Transgender Protester from PB Clash Between Pro-, Anti-Trump Groups Seeks to Serve Time in Women’s Prison

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUpeM_0j6kJmFi00
Counterprotesers face San Diego police at Mission and Hornblend in Pacific Beach near end of dueling demonstrations on Jan 9, 2021 in PB. Photo by Chris Stone

One of 11 alleged members of an anti-fascist group suspected of attacks during a 2021 march in Pacific Beach was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in state prison.

The Jan. 9, 2021 clash at a “Patriot March” by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a demonstration that was ultimately declared an unlawful assembly by San Diego police, spawned multiple indictments.

Nikki Hubbard, 38, a transgender woman referred to in court documents as Erich Yach, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, assault and unlawful use of a tear gas weapon stemming from her actions in PB.

Hubbard is the sole defendant among the group to plead guilty and be sentenced. Her penalty includes four years for the charges from the protest and a consecutive eight-month sentence in an unrelated case.

The remaining defendants currently are set to go to trial next March.

According to a grand jury indictment returned earlier this year, the defendants responded to social media posts calling for “counterprotesting” about one week prior to Jan. 9, then showed up in PB “dressed in black clothing and armed with weapons and protective gear.”

Police and prosecutors allege two groups from San Diego and Los Angeles gathered at the event and attacked people perceived to be members of the “Patriot March” group.

Specific accusations against the defendants include throwing a wooden lawn chair at a woman and striking her, hitting a victim with a baseball bat, hitting another person with a flagpole and attacking people with tear gas and a stun gun.

The indictment alleges the defendants “are all affiliated with Antifa” and used “force, fear and violence to further their interests and suppress the interests of others.” It alleges that the objective of the conspiracy was to incite and participate in a riot.

Video footage spread online around the time of the riot captured acts of violence also committed by members of the pro-Trump crowd and there were reports that at least five Patriot March attendees were at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach three days before the incident in PB.

After the sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Makenzie Harvey said, “We charged what we thought happened based on the violence we could see on video and the grand jurors indicted based on what they heard and what they saw.”

Hubbard’s husband, GG Hubbard, told reporters after the hearing that his wife was at the protest “to protect the community” against members of groups like the far-right Proud Boys.

“Are you just going to stand by while you know violence is about to happen or are you going to do something about it?” said GG Hubbard, who said his wife defended a child, among others at the event.

Hubbard says his wife is not violent and didn’t hurt anyone on Jan. 9, but pleaded guilty to avoid a potential life sentence, though prosecutors say the maximum possible prison term was 12 years and eight months.

GG Hubbard said his next steps are to ensure his wife, who has spent the past year in a men’s jail, is not subsequently placed in a men’s prison.

City News Service

Comments / 9

Viva's a liar!
3d ago

“of an anti-fascist group”. They’re not “anti-fascist”. They’re antifa, not to be confused with the actual “anti-fascist” group that formed in germany in opposition to actual fascism. The current “antifa” are radical leftist authoritarians with strong ties to marxism and communism.

Reply(1)
8
* Waterlec
3d ago

THIS V A G U E L Y written Leftist hit piece ATTEMPTS to hide the facts that it was ANTIFA NUTS who were attacking a peaceful march by Trump supporters... THE LEFTISTS operating in S.D. city government CAN NOT say this march was illegal or otherwise...

Reply
7
just a guy
3d ago

Good. They were peaceful supporting the person they wanted when tbe Cowards in face masks attacked them. Any oerson should be safe in exercising their right to peaceful assemble in support whom they regardless of your feelings about it! Lock them up send a message this entire be tolerated!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death at Party in Chula Vista

A teenager was stabbed to death during a fight Saturday morning at a house party in Chula Vista. Another teenager was stabbed and a third was left with serious injuries from an assault, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers were called to a home on Rigley Street before...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Arrested in Escondido After Shooting Woman

A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday in connection with the shooting of a woman in Escondido. The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at West Lincoln Avenue near North Escondido Boulevard, police said. The victim, who was shot in her abdomen, was taken to a hospital with what...
ESCONDIDO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California Megachurch Leader Accused Of Murdering 11-year-old Girl

Authorities in Southern California have announced the arrest of a woman and her parents on suspicion of child abuse in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl earlier this year. The lady was well-known in the San Diego megachurch community. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ashli Babbitt’s Brother Convicted of Hate Crime for Racist Assault

The half-brother of Ashli Babbitt, a San Diego Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by police while storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, faces up to 12 months in jail for assaulting a Latino utility worker last year. Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr., 34, was convicted on misdemeanor battery charges with a hate crime enhancement, San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Wednesday. On Sept. 14, 2021, Witthoeft “aggressively confronted” the man as he diverted traffic around a job site, then attacked him while hurling racial slurs, Elliott said in a statement. Witthoeft was previously convicted of vandalism for kicking a window out of a 71-year-old Latino man’s camper in 2016. He is also facing charges for allegedly assaulting a man in April whose car was blocking the sidewalk while the driver tried to help his disabled friend out of the vehicle.Read it at San Diego City Attorney
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
