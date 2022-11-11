Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
local21news.com
Cutting meat for the chance to win cold hard cash
York, PA — Cutting meat for the chance to win some cold hard cash. “ It's a lot of hard work standing in the cold for 10 to 12 hours a day, cutting every steak perfectly to spec,” said Texas Roadhouse meat cutter Noah Beck. Fourteen butchers from...
local21news.com
PA organization working to send care packages to veterans during the Holidays
The holiday season can be tough, especially for our military overseas. So, a local organization is packing up care packages for those deployed overseas during the Holidays. Operation Troop Support and Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee put together around 20 boxes filled with basic necessities, like soap, shampoo, food, and toys.
local21news.com
Dozens of runners at the 50th annual Harrisburg Marathon!
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Today marks the 50th annual YMCA Harrisburg Marathon. The race started at 7:30 a.m. on City Island and took runners through two loops around Harrisburg. Around 1,500 runners made their way through the course with the help of 200 volunteers. The first place male finisher...
local21news.com
Over 2,000 coats collected for a wonderful cause in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — For World Kindness Weekend, some local York students are trying to help out their community. Elementary, middle, and high school students collected more than 2,000 coats and handed them out to those in need. “My goal is to make sure everybody has the opportunity...
Fork Over Love announces November meal distributions to include Thanksgiving week dinners
Fork Over Love has announced November dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as Door Dash meal delivery dates.
local21news.com
Buying a home in PA could become more affordable
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Buying a home might soon become more affordable. New reports on the October housing market in Central PA show the tides might be finally changing. It has been a tough housing market for over two years. During stay home orders, demand to buy soared....
Welcoming winter in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A white snowy hill is a welcomed sight for snowboarders, but not a common sight in a parking lot in November, especially an unseasonably warm November. But Kraken Board Sports brought the winter season early to a parking lot in Luzerne County. "The rain last...
local21news.com
New bill slated to be introduced in PA House would support rent limits
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Every week, State Rep. Nancy Guenst’s office is fielding calls from Pennsylvanians struggling to afford rent. “It’s heartbreaking to see,” she told CBS 21 News. “Say they’re paying $1,000 a month. All of a sudden they get a notice now it’s going up to $250.”
Two Scranton hospitals merge, what that means for patients
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a change to the hospital care landscape in Northeastern Pennsylvania as two prominent hospitals merged, effective Sunday, November 13. Two hospitals just a few blocks apart have served the greater Scranton community for more than two centuries combined. During that time, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital […]
local21news.com
A cow is on the loose in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the York County Regional Police Department, a cow is on the loose in East Manchester Township. About twenty minutes ago, officers posted the photos of the creature on their Facebook page. Officials say to be on the look out for the farm...
local21news.com
Winter driving tips as temperatures drop
Luzerne County — There was a five car crash on I-476 caused by icy conditions near Avoca today. State police say there were no major injuries. With the winter months ahead, people will start dealing with more ice and snow on NEPA roadways. Some drivers we spoke to today...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
local21news.com
7-Eleven robber holds up clerk at knife point in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently looking for a man who held up a 7-Eleven cashier at knife point and fled with an unknown amount of money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Nov. 7, around 3:21 a.m., at the 7-Eleven on 4811 Derry St.
local21news.com
York County student hit by a car shortly after another was killed boarding the bus
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In a tragic turn of events, two weeks after a Northeastern School District high school student was hit by a car while getting on the bus, she passed away on Friday from those injuries. Now, another district family is stepping forward telling a similar...
etxview.com
DCNR names new park manager for Colonel Denning State Park
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday the appointment of Corie Eckman as manager at Colonel Denning State Park in Cumberland County. Eckman, who is the manager at Black Moshannon State Park, will manage the 273-acre park in Lower Mifflin Township that serves as a gateway to the 96,000-acre Tuscarora State Forest, the department said in a news release.
local21news.com
Police in Scranton arrive with search warrants at two businesses
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — The Scranton Police Department shut down roads at the corner of Ash Street and Capouse Avenue Friday morning to execute a search warrant. Our crew saw a heavy police presence there for a good part of the day. Witnesses say the District Attorney was also...
Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun
Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
local21news.com
Stabbing kills one and injures two others in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that killed one and injured more in Harrisburg over the weekend. According to a release from the City of Harrisburg, the brutal assault happened in Hall Manor on Nov. 12 at around 6 p.m. between the 15-16 row. Authorities say...
Bullet holes discovered in garage
Middleburg, Pa. — A property owner discovered bullet holes in his garage on Nov. 7 in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were called to an address on Starlight Drive in Center Township to investigate several bullet holes. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
