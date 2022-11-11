Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Dunes in Jacksonville Beach will not be fully replenished until 2024
The dunes saved Jacksonville Beach from flooding during Nicole. Investing in them is an important mission.
News4Jax.com
Pro surfers drop in on Jacksonville Beach in wake of Nicole for Super Girl competition
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Super Girl Surf Pro competition at Jacksonville Beach went strong Saturday, despite some wondering if Hurricane Nicole would affect the contest schedule. But the competitors said the recent storm made the surf that much more exciting. “It’s so smooth, you almost feel like a...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman loses ‘home on the water’ after boat catches fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX caught up with the owner of a boat that caught on fire Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through Jacksonville. Brenda Jones lost her sailboat Euphoria, which was also what she called her “home on the water.”. “Euphoria means a feeling of utter bliss...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Small plane makes emergency landing at Anastasia State Park beach, flips
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Miraculously, no one was injured when a small plane surveying damage from Nicole made an emergency landing late Monday morning at Anastasia State Park’s beach and then flipped, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident happened shortly before 11:40 a.m. along the coastline...
First Coast News
Duval County man dies in Tropical Storm Nicole
There are five total deaths attributed to the storm by the Medical Examiners Commission. The other four were in Orange County.
'You really saved our lives' | Woman's quest to thank her 'highway hero' touches thousands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman's search for the man who saved her and her husband from a terrible car crash has thousands helping the cause. "It got cold in New Orleans recently, and my back started to hurt," said Rose Andresen. Those winter back aches always make Andresen think...
News4Jax.com
Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights
JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over. It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best...
Duval County man dies when wind gusts spread bonfire to home during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from a previous report during our storm coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole. There was one storm-related death during Tropical Storm Nicole in Duval County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FLDE'S Medical Examiners Commission found that there were five total...
First Coast News
Putnam County neighborhood flooded out during Tropical Storm Nicole
Some of the neighbors have their sewer systems turned off after the storm. It's part of living on the river, but it's still causing a struggle.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best happy hour: The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year’s winner for Jacksonville’s best happy hour takes us to the Avondale neighborhood, where you’ll find The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar. Happy hour at the Blue Fish is Monday through Friday, and it lasts from 3 p.m. all the way...
News4Jax.com
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
TravelPulse
Become an Expert on St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra
Travel advisors who want to enhance their knowledge in Florida can become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra expert with Travel Agent Academy. The two destinations make up Florida's Historic Coast, which dates back to the earliest explorers arriving in the country in the 1500s. Visitors will enjoy the region's unique history,...
Morning After | Jax Beach drone video shows Tropical Storm Nicole's impact
A view above Jacksonville Beach on Friday morning shows major damage to the dunes and property in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville. The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website. The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home...
Jacksonville Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon. Police say Eva Catherine Bethea was last seen around noon. She's described as being 100 pounds, 5-feet and 2-inches, with red hair and hazel eyes. Police did...
Jacksonville Beach mayor says they lost 50% of dunes since Nicole, Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach fared well through Nicole; however the dunes have now taken back-to-back beatings by tropical storms. They’re in rough shape. The Mayor of Jacksonville Beach Chris Hoffman says between the back-to-back storms, their local beach expert says they lost 50% of the dunes but they did their job.
Cats found dead in dumpster in Springfield neighborhood, more go missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A serial cat killer in Springfield has neighbors worried about their safety. First Coast News spoke with Margaret Taylor who found two dead cats in dumpster near her home. Taylor says two weeks ago. she was working outside of her home and smelled a strong stench.
gotodestinations.com
8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)
Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
All lanes on 295 West Express South closed due to a deadly crash, troopers say
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to a Tweet from Florida Highway Patrol, a deadly crash caused to close all lanes in 295 West Express South. More information will be released the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news...
Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
