Why Isiah Thomas wants Michael Jordan to apologize: Hall of Famer rekindles beef with comments about 'The Last Dance'

Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
ng-sportingnews.com
Anthony Davis explains why Aaron Rodgers, Packers provides inspiration for Lakers
One early season takeaway for the Lakers: the margins are razor. And in order for the Lakers to salvage their season with a limited roster in the midst of a turbulent start, they'll need Anthony Davis at his very best. In Sunday's win over the Nets, that's exactly who he was.
ng-sportingnews.com
Revisiting Zion Williamson vs. Ja Morant draft debate: Did Pelicans get 2019 No. 1 pick right?
There are few things that NBA fans love more than a good ol' fashion re-draft and the 2019 NBA Draft class has one of the best debates in history between the top two picks. In the first year of the NBA's new lottery odds — which flattened the chances of the team with the worst record in the league landing the No. 1 overall pick in an attempt to prevent tanking — the Pelicans, who had a slim six (!) percent chance to land the top pick won what was then considered the Zion Williamson sweepstakes.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Why Lakers should (and shouldn't) pursue deal for LeBron James' former teammate
The Lakers have been making headlines this season for all the wrong reasons. Through the first 12 games of the 2022-23 season, Los Angeles owns the second-worst record in the NBA (2-10). It has quickly become clear that the Lakers do not have enough top-end talent to compete with the elite teams in the Western Conference.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cherish the head-to-head matchups between LeBron James and Kevin Durant — they don't come often
There's something special about head-to-head battles between Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Both Durant and James carry the distinction of being talents that are one-of-one, which, to reference Jay-Z, means there were none before them and none to come. That two talents of that caliber could overlap for 16 seasons almost feels too good to be true and that's partly because, in recent years, it has been.
ng-sportingnews.com
Two crazy Yuta Watanabe stats reveal how unselfish play helped Nets' forward become the NBA's most efficient player
In a star-driven league, team success can often depend on how supporting players define, accept and embrace their roles. Excelling as a role player — and forging a long career — often boils down to understanding limitations, playing to strengths, and exercising humility. Exhibit A: Yuta Watanabe. One...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Start time, TV channel, and live stream for Lakers vs. Nets Sunday NBA game
The Nets have been doing just fine without Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn has gone 4-1 since the star guard was suspended for repeatedly failing to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The Nets have seen defensive improvements during that stretch, limiting their opponents to 91.2 points per game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kevin Durant, Ja Morant stunned by Jayson Tatum's bizarre technical foul during Celtics vs. Thunder game
Laughable. Questionable. Non-sensical. Head-scratching. All of these words can describe what happened during the Boston Celtics' game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in which Jayson Tatum received a technical foul. During the second quarter, Tatum committed a foul on Aleksej Pokusevski, clapping his hands in frustration afterward, that was seemingly...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Giannis Antetokounmpo one day join the Raptors? Bucks superstar gives Serge Ibaka curious response to straightforward question
It's been over two years since Serge Ibaka last suited up for the Raptors, but he still clearly has the interest of their fans in mind. On the Season 5 premiere of Ibaka's series "How Hungry Are You?" he welcomed in superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was on to try some wild food options and field tough questions. During the "Spicy Questions" truth or drink segment, Antetokounmpo had two choices: answer a question or take a sip of spicy tea, enhanced by crickets. Naturally, Ibaka asked his Bucks running mate what all Raptors fans have been wondering for years.
ng-sportingnews.com
Josh Giddey joins Wilt Chamberlain in the record books with historic night at Madison Square Garden
Josh Giddey is turning Madison Square Garden into his favourite playground. The Aussie turned in his best performance of the season under the bright lights in New York, recording his second triple-double at the Garden in as many games. Giddey lit up the Knicks for a season-high 24 points, 12...
ng-sportingnews.com
Yes, Joel Embiid's stats are insane but wait until you see how 76ers center compares to Wilt Chamberlain
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Similarly, if Wilt Chamberlain blocked a bunch of shots and nobody was around to record them, did they actually happen?. Such are the questions asked on the heels of Joel...
ng-sportingnews.com
Taylor Heinicke's Jordans, explained: How Commanders QB uses wins as footwear fashion statement, sneaker trophy
Footwear among athletes is always a hot topic. Exclusive sneaker deals, custom kicks and pregame cleats always catch the eyes of envious viewers and sneakerheads. Taylor Heinicke, though, treats his footwear as less of a fashion statement and more of a statement to the rest of the NFL. The Commanders...
