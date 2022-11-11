ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the relationship between BSU linebacker DJ Schramm and his twin brother

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

When the Boise State games are finished, when linebacker DJ Schramm is done playing every single snap, done throwing his 6-foot, 235-pound body in every which way for three hours, the Schramms gather in the northwest corner of Albertsons Stadium.

DJ’s mom, Bonnie, rushes down to secure a spot then pushes DJ’s identical twin brother, Dusty, right up against the fence.

As the Boise State players circle Albertsons Stadium, giving high-fives to tons and tons of fans as they do every game, Bonnie sits back with a smile when the BSU players reach Dusty.

“All the guys that go by, either they know Dusty or they double take and say like, ‘DJ?! How’d you get dressed so fast?’” Bonnie Schramm said. “It’s the most entertaining thing for me. It makes my heart so happy.”

DJ and Dusty were your typical twin brothers. They were in the same classes, played the same sports on the same teams. On the Clovis West High football team, they were both linebackers. On the baseball team, Dusty pitched to Clovis’ catcher, DJ.

Perhaps learning from their dad, Dave, who was a college football coach at Utah, Utah State, Fresno State and a few other stops during his kid’s lives, DJ and Dusty were always competitive. Video games, wiffle ball, didn’t matter, they’d go at it.

As kids, they had these plastic inflatable boxing gloves called Socker Boppers. And, in true young-boy fashion, DJ and Dusty would often go down to the basement and whale on each other. There were of course arguments and disagreements, but the twins were always close, always friends.

Which created an interesting dynamic when they split up after high school.

DJ went to Boise State on a football scholarship. Dusty started throwing 92 mph as a senior in high school and went to Utah on a baseball scholarship. They were just four hours apart, but living apart nonetheless.

They’d often make the drive to see each other’s games, Dusty driving to Boise for fall football games and DJ trekking down to Salt Lake for spring baseball games.

It went how most sibling relationships go. For eighteen years, you know the other person better than anyone. Know their routine and their friends and hobbies and pet peeves and biggest fears — and know when those things change. Then high school ends, kids split up and their communication is relegated to phone calls and weekend trips.

That was DJ and Dusty. Until COVID.

When Dusty’s baseball season shut down in March of 2020, he drove to his brother’s place in Boise with a weekend’s worth of clothes.

“It was going to be a weekend thing then it turned into a week then it turned into a month,” DJ said. “Next thing you knew, he was here for almost two months.”

“It was awesome,” Dusty said. “Those two months together were honestly some of the most fun I’ve had in a really long time. And it was definitely some of the most special memories I’ve had with my brother.”

For two months, Dusty and DJ got to be kids again. Living in the same place, planning their days around hanging with each other.

They’d drive over to East Junior High during the day and basically created their own field day. They ran around the track. Dusty led DJ through football workouts. They’d play long toss, with the collegiate pitcher testing the limits of his brother’s arm. Then they’d head home, pick up food and watch movies the rest of the night.

One night during COVID, they hiked up Table Rock at dusk. Two brothers with no responsibilities, no jobs, no games and no practices. They just chatted about life as the sun set on Boise, about their past and what comes when they live in separate places again.

“You get to wake up and see him every morning like we were kids, it was really cool,” DJ said. “We didn’t have anyone telling us what to do. We could just do whatever we wanted.”

They also decided to begin growing their beards. It was well before their facial hair grew to the glorious, jet black forests that frame their face now. But there was no place to go and no one to see, so there was no need to trim their faces. Two years later, that beard helped DJ land a NIL deal. If Dusty was still pitching at Utah, he probably wouldn’t have trouble landing a sponsorship either.

“Growing up, you fight with your siblings and it can get intense,” Dusty said. “But since me and my brother left high school and moved apart, we’ve actually gotten a lot closer. It’s been really cool to experience that. He’s my best friend.”

A few weeks ago, DJ stood in the Bleymaier Center and was asked about his brother. This burley, bearded redshirt became emotional, wiping his eyes as he thought about Dusty.

“Damn, I’m getting choked up right now,” DJ said. “I just love him. ... He’s always looking out for me, always supporting me. He’s always that one person I can talk to no matter what.”

Dusty has been there through DJ’s entire football career. He remembers sitting in AP Environmental Science when former Boise State assistant Lee Marks called DJ and offered him.

He remembers the road trip the Schramms took in the summer after the boys junior year of high school, stopping at almost a dozen universities along the way as Dusty and DJ decided where they might want to go to college. He was in the car when DJ left Boise State and told his family how much he loved it.

And he’s been along for the uphill ride of the last five years. First a redshirt season, then three years sitting behind Riley Whimpey, constantly working his tail off committed to his role and committed to Boise State.

All that led to this season, to DJ’s breakout year.

Shining for long in the dark, Schramm’s ability finally came to light. The bearded weakside linebacker has arguably been Boise State’s best defensive player, leading the Broncos with 67 tackles.

And his brother is right there, standing along the fence of Albertsons Stadium after every game.

“It’s just so awesome to experience and be along for the ride,” Dusty said. “It’s been so much fun to watch.”

