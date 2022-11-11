ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US World Cup team starts arriving in Qatar ahead of training

 4 days ago
The first part of the U.S. World Cup team arrived in Qatar early Friday.

Nine of the 26 players and staff were met by a piano playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and people waving American flags when they walked into a Doha hotel following a flight from New York.

Coach Gregg Berhalter and players from Major League Soccer teams, whose seasons have ended, made the trip following the roster announcement Wednesday night at a Brooklyn music venue.

The initial group of players included goalkeeper Sean Johnson; defenders Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman; midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Cristian Roldan; and forwards Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris.

Europe-based players were to report after their clubs finished play before the World Cup break: the teams of midfielders Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo) and Yunus Musah (Valencia) finished Thursday night, though de la Torre has not played since Oct. 24 due to a torn muscle in his left leg.

Defender Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and forward Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) were to face each other in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

Saturday’s schedule included matches for forward Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), goalkeeper Matt Turner (Arsenal), midfielders Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams (Leeds), goalkeeper Ethan Horvath (Luton), forward Josh Sargent (Norwich) and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (Glasgow Celtic).

Six players have Sunday matches: Fulham defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson; Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie; AC Milan defender Sergiño Dest, Lille forward Tim Weah and Antalyaspor forward Haji Wright.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2018, the U.S. plays its Group B opener against Wales on Nov. 21, faces England four days later and closes the group stage against Iran on Nov. 29.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

