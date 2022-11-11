ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

kmaj.com

Countdown to Christmas

Majic is looking for area kids to help us count down the days until Christmas. Two times each weekday from November 28 – December 24, 2022 we’ll feature local kids on the radio. If you know a child that would like to be featured on the radio, you’ll...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director

Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Overland Park shoppers pay it forward to Northland shop owner

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Two best friends from Overland Park travel to the Northland every week to shop at The Resale Shop. The Resale Shop is run by the all-volunteer, non-profit, Assistance League of Kansas City. “They have great stuff, good prices and they’re so enthusiastic,” Carol VanZandt said....
GLADSTONE, MO
KCTV 5

Changes made at Lawrence site for those experiencing homelessness

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Some changes have been made at the temporary support site for those experiencing homelessness in Lawrence, Kansas. According to a Facebook post from the City of Lawrence, lessons have been learned since the site was put in place. The city said they have added a fence...
LAWRENCE, KS
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight

Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Snow in the forecast for Douglas County

Lawrence and the rest of northeastern Kansas is expected to see snow Monday evening into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 7 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Up to 2 inches of snow is expected in areas including Douglas and surrounding counties, the NWS reported as of early Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

