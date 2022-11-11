Read full article on original website
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Palace Clothing Company Building' constructed in 1924 was a large specialty clothing store for men and boysCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
kmaj.com
Countdown to Christmas
Majic is looking for area kids to help us count down the days until Christmas. Two times each weekday from November 28 – December 24, 2022 we’ll feature local kids on the radio. If you know a child that would like to be featured on the radio, you’ll...
LJWORLD
Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director
Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
Kansas family feeds neighbors in need
The brisk air Sunday morning wasn’t the only shock to the McIntyre family. Yet again, they awoke to find the community pantry at the end of their Leavenworth home's drive empty.
fox4kc.com
Overland Park shoppers pay it forward to Northland shop owner
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Two best friends from Overland Park travel to the Northland every week to shop at The Resale Shop. The Resale Shop is run by the all-volunteer, non-profit, Assistance League of Kansas City. “They have great stuff, good prices and they’re so enthusiastic,” Carol VanZandt said....
Support services move Independence couple into recovery shelter
Any Lengths Recovery Support Service provides crucial services to people experiencing homelessness, especially amid colder and dangerous temperatures.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Community Shelter leaders explain reasons for lower capacity, issues they’re facing
The only way problems will be fixed is ‘if somebody sticks around,’ interim director says. As community members pressure the Lawrence Community Shelter to surge capacity from 50 to 125 people, team members at the shelter say they wish more people took the time to understand their decision-making process.
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving Evening
Kansas City, Mo. - A Kansas City tradition dating back more than 90 years will continue this Thanksgiving evening with the flick of a switch that will light up the 15-block Country Club Plaza in holiday lights.
KCTV 5
Changes made at Lawrence site for those experiencing homelessness
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Some changes have been made at the temporary support site for those experiencing homelessness in Lawrence, Kansas. According to a Facebook post from the City of Lawrence, lessons have been learned since the site was put in place. The city said they have added a fence...
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
Country Club Plaza welcomes new retailers as nationwide vacancy rates decline
The iconic County Club Plaza is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone — 100 years — with plans for the future.
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the community
Kansas City Athenaeum.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1914, the Kansas City Athenaeum building at 900 E. Linwood Blvd. in the Westport District of Kansas City was constructed for the Athenaeum Club House In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Zona Rosa’s ice rink in Northland opens for holiday season
The ice rink in Zona Rosa’s shopping center is now open for the holiday season, and the tree lighting and visits from Santa are on the calendar.
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Kurt Graham, Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum
Take a look around the new and improved Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence with its director, KURT GRAHAM! November 11, 2022.
Don’t miss these Christmas pop-up bars in Kansas City in 2022
Pop-up bars are once again popping up all across the Kansas City area, complete with clever cocktails, Christmas lights and holiday cheer.
‘Tulsa King’: Terence Winter Says Kansas City Didn’t Feel ‘Remote Enough’ for the Show’s Setting
Terence Winter decided Taylor Sheridan's new mob drama needed a more remote setting, and the name 'Tulsa King' was born.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight
Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
One Tank Trips: Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream
Whether you need a good gift idea for the holidays or you're looking for some tasty popcorn and ice cream, Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream has something for everyone.
Inside look: Amazon opens new, high-tech facility in Northland
Amazon is stepping up its game with a new, high-tech sortation center in Liberty, Missouri where employees and robots work side by side.
lawrencekstimes.com
Snow in the forecast for Douglas County
Lawrence and the rest of northeastern Kansas is expected to see snow Monday evening into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 7 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Up to 2 inches of snow is expected in areas including Douglas and surrounding counties, the NWS reported as of early Monday.
