Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Topgolf announces opening date for Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is ready for its Louisville debut. The company announced Monday that it will open its location at Oxmoor Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Dozens of social media posts show that the golf entertainment complex has been hosting preview events for the past week. The three-story...
wdrb.com
Louisville social club supporting local businesses, artists celebrates first anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A social club that supports new local businesses and creators celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday. The Somebody Society held an event with around a dozen vendors at Parlour Pizza in downtown Louisville. Local designer Lexie DeLain founded the social club in hopes of bringing people together and promoting local businesses.
wdrb.com
Out for Blood: Ky. Blood Center urges UK fans to donate during 35th Annual 'Big Blue Crush'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center hopes Cats fans will out-donate Tennessee fans during the 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive. The friendly competition between Wildcat and Vols fans helps raise much-needed blood every year. This year's Big Blue Crush started Nov. 14 and continues for the rest of the week.
wdrb.com
New playground for children of all abilities opens at Kentucky School for the Blind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground for children of all abilities opened at the Kentucky School for the Blind. The accessible playground was the idea of fourth grade student Anthony Brettnacher, who got to work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Brettnacher asked for...
wdrb.com
Maker's Mark releases 2 new bourbons based on barrel rotation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark has unveiled its latest releases in its Wood Finishing Series. The newly-released bourbons are called BRT-01 & BRT-02. In keeping with tradition, the newest releases showcase another intentional choice within the Maker’s Mark bourbon-making process – barrel rotation. That's why they're called...
wdrb.com
Free holiday party and movie night at KFC Yum! Center returns on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight year the KFC Yum! Center is partnering with Norton Children's to present a free holiday movie. The Yum! Center will be showing a free screening of the holiday classic, Home Alone 2, on Saturday, Dec. 3. The community is invited to watch it on the arena's massive digital screen.
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
wdrb.com
Dare to Care to get $175K from Publix to benefit mobile food pantry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckiana food bank is getting a boost from a major grocery store chain to help support its mobile food pantry. Publix Super Markets Charities is $3.85 million to 22 Feeding America member food banks, including Dare to Care in Louisville. The nonprofit will receive $175,000,...
wdrb.com
'Significant flooding' temporarily closes Louisville health department headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The main location of the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness (LMPHW) on East Gray Street is temporarily closed due to "significant flooding inside the building." Officials said in a news release on Monday that the building would be closed "until further notice." "Employees were...
wdrb.com
Last cow has been spotted after escaping truck near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been spotted after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD make plans to move it to another location. It's unclear when they found...
wdrb.com
Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
wdrb.com
Snow totals and pictures from across the area
A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
wdrb.com
WATCH | LouCity coach Danny Cruz speaks after the USL Championship Final
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC coach Danny Cruz talks with the media after LouCity lost to San Antonio FC in the USL Championship. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville family hope to win national contest to cover expensive cost of adoption
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local family is in a national contest to help ease the burden of adopting a child. The Himes family from Shepherdsville are preparing to grow their family with the adoption of a baby boy from another state. While they're overjoyed, the financial cost can't be...
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown mayor-elect, Carol Pike, wants to lead growth for city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown will be transitioning to a new mayor after 12 years under the leadership of Bill Dieruf. Jeffersontown mayor-elect Carol Pike will take office in January. The first female mayor of Jeffersontown will oversee plenty of changes, including the construction of new police headquarters and a new amphitheater.
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday
Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
wdrb.com
Top prep standout D.J. Wagner, grandson of Louisville great Milt Wagner, picks Kentucky
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players. Authorities said a University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they were taught as children during active-shooter drills. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
wdrb.com
Metro Government holding underwear donation drive for Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government is marking Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week by collecting items for outreach groups. The Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services' Homeless Services Division is asking the public to "show you care with underwear," through an underwear donation drive. Now through Nov. 20,...
wdrb.com
Bellarmine men's basketball coach Scott Davenport records 400th victory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Davenport notched his 400th career win as the head coach of Bellarmine men's basketball Monday night with an 86-46 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. That milestone was news to him after the game. “Wow, I did not know that,” Davenport said holding back tears when he...
Comments / 0