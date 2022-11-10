ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Topgolf announces opening date for Louisville location at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is ready for its Louisville debut. The company announced Monday that it will open its location at Oxmoor Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Dozens of social media posts show that the golf entertainment complex has been hosting preview events for the past week. The three-story...
Maker's Mark releases 2 new bourbons based on barrel rotation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark has unveiled its latest releases in its Wood Finishing Series. The newly-released bourbons are called BRT-01 & BRT-02. In keeping with tradition, the newest releases showcase another intentional choice within the Maker’s Mark bourbon-making process – barrel rotation. That's why they're called...
Free holiday party and movie night at KFC Yum! Center returns on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight year the KFC Yum! Center is partnering with Norton Children's to present a free holiday movie. The Yum! Center will be showing a free screening of the holiday classic, Home Alone 2, on Saturday, Dec. 3. The community is invited to watch it on the arena's massive digital screen.
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
Dare to Care to get $175K from Publix to benefit mobile food pantry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckiana food bank is getting a boost from a major grocery store chain to help support its mobile food pantry. Publix Super Markets Charities is $3.85 million to 22 Feeding America member food banks, including Dare to Care in Louisville. The nonprofit will receive $175,000,...
Last cow has been spotted after escaping truck near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been spotted after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD make plans to move it to another location. It's unclear when they found...
Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
Snow totals and pictures from across the area

A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
Jeffersontown mayor-elect, Carol Pike, wants to lead growth for city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown will be transitioning to a new mayor after 12 years under the leadership of Bill Dieruf. Jeffersontown mayor-elect Carol Pike will take office in January. The first female mayor of Jeffersontown will oversee plenty of changes, including the construction of new police headquarters and a new amphitheater.
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday

Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
Top prep standout D.J. Wagner, grandson of Louisville great Milt Wagner, picks Kentucky

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players. Authorities said a University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they were taught as children during active-shooter drills. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
Bellarmine men's basketball coach Scott Davenport records 400th victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Davenport notched his 400th career win as the head coach of Bellarmine men's basketball Monday night with an 86-46 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. That milestone was news to him after the game. “Wow, I did not know that,” Davenport said holding back tears when he...
