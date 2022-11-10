LANSING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A brush fire that started on the north side of the New River Gorge yesterday around 3 PM has spread to about 200 acres. Emergency crews with local fire departments and the National Park Service have been working around the clock to contain and put out this fire. The fire has reached very close to the Wild Rock subdivision and homes in the subdivision have been evacuated due to the threat the fire has posed.

LANSING, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO