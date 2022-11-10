Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Summers County Schools Closed Due To Rt. 20 Sinkhole
Summers County Schools Closed Due To Rt. 20 Sinkhole. Summers County Schools Closed Due To Rt. 20 Sinkhole. Army Corp of Engineers introduces study to help with …. Army Corp of Engineers introduces study to help with future flooding in Mullens. Quantez Burks Family Still Searching For Answers. Quantez Burks...
WVNT-TV
Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
Wild turkey roaming West Virginia town, delighting residents but also concerning them
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Why did the turkey cross the road? To celebrate Thanksgiving in the town of Eleanor, West Virginia! A wild turkey named “Ellie” has been recently spotted in Eleanor, and several residents have posted photos and videos online. People who have come across Ellie are delighted but also concerned for her safety […]
I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
New River Gorge fire continues to burn, WV National Guard en route
LANSING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A brush fire that started on the north side of the New River Gorge yesterday around 3 PM has spread to about 200 acres. Emergency crews with local fire departments and the National Park Service have been working around the clock to contain and put out this fire. The fire has reached very close to the Wild Rock subdivision and homes in the subdivision have been evacuated due to the threat the fire has posed.
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
wvpublic.org
Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
Multiple crews on scene of structure fire
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews respond to a structure fire in Cool Ridge. According to Raleigh County dispatch, a call came in at 2:50 p.m. about a house fire off of Shiloh Circle, near Weathered Ground Brewery. Crews on the ground told 59News everyone made it out of the house before the garage […]
lootpress.com
Boil water advisory issued for City of Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Lewisburg has issued a boil water advisory Sunday morning according to an announcement from the city. This advisory comes as a result of high levels of turbidity reported in the city water, and is said to be citywide, affecting all customers. Turbidity...
Diesel fuel fire at old Hobet Mine site in West Virginia contained
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say a fire has been contained at the old Hobet Mine site after a diesel tank caught fire. According to Boone County 911 dispatchers, workers were on site to remove the tank and were unaware there was still fuel in the tank. Dispatchers say the fire ignited when […]
Summers County Schools start the week remote
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Schools will operate remotely on Monday, November 14, 2022, according to Superintendent David Warvel. Warvel confirmed the decision resulted from the large hole created by a collapsed culvert back in July 2022. Additionally, Warvel said for now the school closure is just for Nov. 14 as they get a […]
2 vehicles destroyed at West Virginia car dealership after hit-and-run
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hit a vehicle and destroyed two other vehicles at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville. Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci tells 13 News that a driver ran off of Route 119 and hit three new […]
I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash
UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
Lawsuit filed over deadly helicopter crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June. All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport. The son of a man killed in the crash filed a negligence […]
wfxrtv.com
‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: Police in West Virginia find abandoned truck full of beer and liquor bottles
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions. Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side...
City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley are launching a Warming Center in Beckley for those in need of one The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, […]
Update: Route 60 is reopened at Caldwell
UPDATE: CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — November 11, 2022, @ 9:18 a.m.: Route 60 is now reopened. ORIGINAL: Route 60 is closed due to downed power lines. According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the road is closed at Belchers in Caldwell. Stick with 59News for more updates!
PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
