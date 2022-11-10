Read full article on original website
Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Officially Married: Inside Their Wedding
In October 2021, fans watched Joe Amabile propose to Serena Pitt during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Since then, the reality TV couple have experienced some challenges, but they're still together and going strong. Scroll...
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Bobby Flay on Why He and Girlfriend Christina Perez Make the Perfect Team for the Holidays (Exclusive)
One of the big reasons why Bobby Flay's considered a great entertainer is that he's got the hostess with the mostest by his side, his girlfriend Christina Perez. While giving ET's Cassie DiLaura a tour of the Food Network's new test kitchen smack in the middle of Manhattan, the 57-year-old celebrity chef opened up about having his hands full in and out of the kitchen this holiday season. Luckily for him, Flay's got the perfect partner to keep things joyous amid all the required preparation.
'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Estelle Parsons Returns for the Thanksgiving Episode (Exclusive)
After last appearing in season 3, Estelle Parsons is making her long-awaited return as Beverly Harris in season 5 of The Conners. ET has an exclusive preview of the sitcom's Thanksgiving-themed episode, "Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries," which sees Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and the rest of the family coming to terms with the fact that Beverly has become ill.
Hilary Duff Slams Publisher Over Aaron Carter Memoir: 'An Uninformed, Heartless Money Grab'
Hilary Duff is blasting the book publisher moving forward with the release of Aaron Carter's unfinished memoir, calling the move "sad" and a reckless attempt to "capitalize" on the late singer's tragedy. In a statement to ET, the Lizzie McGuire alum and Carter's ex-girlfriend said it's "really sad that within...
'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly on Why Beth Can't Be Happy or Have a 'Peaceful' Ending With Jamie (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly is teeing up the Paramount Network drama's anticipated new season as tensions within the Dutton family rise as patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) takes over as governor of Montana. Season 5 kicks off Sunday, which sees Reilly's Beth newly married to Rip (Cole Hauser) and stepping into the new role as her father's chief of staff, though it doesn't exactly mean that the Dutton daughter will be allowing herself to experience true happiness for once.
Elizabeth Hurley Calls Working With Matthew Perry Amid His Addiction Struggle a 'Nightmare'
Another one of Matthew Perry's co-stars in speaking out in light of his headline-making memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Elizabeth Hurley, who co-starred alongside the 53-year-old Friends actor in the 2002 romantic comedy Serving Sara, spoke about Perry's book confessions during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment.
Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dead at 76
Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian more commonly known as Gallagher, has died, his former manager confirmed to ET. He was 76. According to his former manager, Gallagher died surrounded by family in Palm Springs, California, early Friday morning after he "succumbed to his ailments." "Gallagher stayed on the road...
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Third With Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger. The Masked Singer host welcomed baby No. 11 on Friday and his third child with Abby De La Rosa. Together, the two previously welcomed 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Back in June, the new mom of three announced she was expecting again, less than a year after giving birth to their twins.
Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'
Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
'Love Is Blind' Stars Alexa, Colleen and More Show Support for Zanab Amid 'Cuties Video,' Reunion Backlash
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Zanab Jaffrey is getting some love from herLove Is Blindseason 3 co-stars amid the fallout from the Netflix reality show's reunion special and subsequent "Cuties video." Zanab previously rejected...
Sylvester Stallone Shares the Tipping Point When He Realized He Needed to Prioritize His Family (Exclusive)
Sylvester Stallone is sorting out his priorities and refocusing on his family. The 76-year-old actor and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, recently called off their divorce. Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura about his new Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, Stallone also took the time to discuss the tipping point...
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
Dwyane Wade Gets Surprise Tattoo Honoring Wife Gabrielle Union -- See the New Ink!
Gabrielle Union called this her best birthday gift yet. On Thursday, the actress revealed her longtime husband, Dwyane Wade, added to his tattoo collection -- with ink honoring her. The retired basketball star's new body art was simple, but special: the actress' initials and a heart on his wrist. "The...
Zoe Kazan Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Paul Dano -- See Her Bump
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are soon going to be a family of four, because the actress is pregnant!. The 39-year-old actress appeared on the cover of Marie Claire's Power Issue alongside her She Said co-star, Carey Mulligan, as well as New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. On the cover, Kazan is sitting while wearing a Dior dress with a belt that accentuates her baby bump.
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Is in a Neck Brace After Falling Down the Stairs
Camila Alves is recovering from a bad fall. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie in a thick neck brace, revealing she took a bad fall down the stairs. "I am OK but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall," the mother of three...
Jane Fonda Is Feeling the Love as She Celebrates 85th Birthday With GCAPP Fundraiser (Exclusive)
Jane Fonda is feeling the love! The acclaimed actress and celebrated activist will be turning 85 next month, and she's opening up about her health, her fundraising efforts and what she hopes will be her legacy. Fonda recently sat down with ET's Brooke Anderson, and reflected on the upcoming milestone...
Quavo Remembers Late Nephew and Migos Rapper Takeoff as 'OUR Angel'
Quavo wrote a touching letter to Takeoff one day after fans and celebrities gathered at the late Migos rapper's Celebration of Life service in Atlanta. Quavo took to Instagram on Saturday and posted the lengthy letter in which he starts by saying that "it's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together." Quavo walked down memory lane and recalled how they were tag team partners after falling in love with wrestling and having every action figure.
Rihanna Would Love to Have More Kids With A$AP Rocky, Source Says
A source tells ET that the Barbados Babe always dreamed of being a mom, and she takes so much pride in it that she would love nothing more than to have more children with A$AP Rocky in the future. The 34-year-old welcomed her first child, a son, with the "Fashion Killa" rapper back in May.
