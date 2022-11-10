Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO