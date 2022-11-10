Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Stars Alexa, Colleen and More Show Support for Zanab Amid 'Cuties Video,' Reunion Backlash
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Zanab Jaffrey is getting some love from herLove Is Blindseason 3 co-stars amid the fallout from the Netflix reality show's reunion special and subsequent "Cuties video." Zanab previously rejected...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
WUSA
'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Estelle Parsons Returns for the Thanksgiving Episode (Exclusive)
After last appearing in season 3, Estelle Parsons is making her long-awaited return as Beverly Harris in season 5 of The Conners. ET has an exclusive preview of the sitcom's Thanksgiving-themed episode, "Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries," which sees Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and the rest of the family coming to terms with the fact that Beverly has become ill.
WUSA
Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'
Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
WUSA
Prince Harry Writes Emotional Letter to Bereaved Military Children: 'We Share A Bond Without Ever Meeting'
Prince Harry had a special message for bereaved military children. On Sunday, in honor of Remembrance Day in the U.K., the Duke of Sussex wrote a letter to the kids of the Scotty’s Little Soldiers organization. In the letter, the 38-year-old royal offered the members of the charity – which supports children who lost parents who were members of the armed services – a glimmer of hope through their grief.
WUSA
Hilary Duff Slams Publisher Over Aaron Carter Memoir: 'An Uninformed, Heartless Money Grab'
Hilary Duff is blasting the book publisher moving forward with the release of Aaron Carter's unfinished memoir, calling the move "sad" and a reckless attempt to "capitalize" on the late singer's tragedy. In a statement to ET, the Lizzie McGuire alum and Carter's ex-girlfriend said it's "really sad that within...
WUSA
Danny Pudi on the 'Community' Movie, Abed's Legacy and 'Mythic Quest' Season 3 (Exclusive)
After breaking out as the adorkable study partner Abed on six seasons of Community, Danny Pudi has become a reliable supporting player and voice actor on TV, with his most recent standout role being Brad, the smarmy head of monetization at a video game company, on the Apple TV+ workplace comedy Mythic Quest.
WUSA
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Suggestion His Series Is a 'Republican Show': 'Really?'
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is responding to claims that his hit Paramount Network show is "anti-woke," by sitting back and laughing it off. The brilliant writer and director opened up about the unfounded suggestion in the December issue of The Atlantic, where the writer Sridhar Pappu chronicles "how Taylor Sheridan created America's most popular TV show." For starters, Sheridan, 52, insists it's not a "red-state show," and he succinctly explains why.
WUSA
Fred Armisen Details His Transformation Into Uncle Fester for Netflix's 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
Fred Armisen was nearly unrecognizable when he made his debut as Uncle Fester Addams in Netflix's Wednesday trailer. The Portlandia star steps into the iconic character for the upcoming series, a role that was previously made famous by Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan. Armisen acknowledged his predecessor's performance in the...
WUSA
Harrison Ford Kisses Helen Mirren's Forehead in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Look
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren personify Taylor Sheridan's vision of the 1920s in the first look at their characters in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Paramount+ released the first images on Instagram with a series of photos showing Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as Cara Dutton. Ford dons a black suit and vest with a gun tucked inside the front of his pants like a true early 20th century rancher.
WUSA
Dwyane Wade Gets Surprise Tattoo Honoring Wife Gabrielle Union -- See the New Ink!
Gabrielle Union called this her best birthday gift yet. On Thursday, the actress revealed her longtime husband, Dwyane Wade, added to his tattoo collection -- with ink honoring her. The retired basketball star's new body art was simple, but special: the actress' initials and a heart on his wrist. "The...
WUSA
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Is in a Neck Brace After Falling Down the Stairs
Camila Alves is recovering from a bad fall. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie in a thick neck brace, revealing she took a bad fall down the stairs. "I am OK but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall," the mother of three...
WUSA
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
WUSA
New Music Releases November 11: Rihanna, Joe Jonas, Khalid, BROCKHAMPTON and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. It was a big week for movie songs, as Rihanna dropped "Born Again," her second new single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Joe Jonas released his collab with Khalid, "Not Alone," which is featured in Jonas' upcoming movie, Devotion, and Chord Overstreet shared "Everybody Loves Christmas" from his holiday rom-com with Lindsay Lohan, Falling for Christmas.
WUSA
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
WUSA
Quavo Remembers Late Nephew and Migos Rapper Takeoff as 'OUR Angel'
Quavo wrote a touching letter to Takeoff one day after fans and celebrities gathered at the late Migos rapper's Celebration of Life service in Atlanta. Quavo took to Instagram on Saturday and posted the lengthy letter in which he starts by saying that "it's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together." Quavo walked down memory lane and recalled how they were tag team partners after falling in love with wrestling and having every action figure.
WUSA
'Chappelle’s Show' Characters Come to Westeros in 'House of the Dragon' Parody on 'SNL'
Whenever Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live, he makes sure to give longtime fans a little treat by bringing back some iconic characters from his famed sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show. This time around, Chappelle once again introduced the segment (just like he used to do on his own show)...
WUSA
Zoe Kazan Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Paul Dano -- See Her Bump
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are soon going to be a family of four, because the actress is pregnant!. The 39-year-old actress appeared on the cover of Marie Claire's Power Issue alongside her She Said co-star, Carey Mulligan, as well as New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. On the cover, Kazan is sitting while wearing a Dior dress with a belt that accentuates her baby bump.
WUSA
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Third With Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger. The Masked Singer host welcomed baby No. 11 on Friday and his third child with Abby De La Rosa. Together, the two previously welcomed 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Back in June, the new mom of three announced she was expecting again, less than a year after giving birth to their twins.
WUSA
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Celebrates the Circle of Life With Mid-Credits Scene
The long-awaited sequel to 2018's Black Panther more than delivers on its various purposes; it serves as a tribute and goodbye to late star Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020, chronicles the journey of a new Black Panther, introduces several important new characters to the MCU and ends with enough promise for the future to leave fans with dreams of the possibilities.
Comments / 0