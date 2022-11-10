ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keynote: A conversation with former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber

We were honored to have former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber be our Afternoon Keynote speaker at last month’s 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference! The seasoned health policy leader discussed the increasing cost of care, the onset of Coordinate Care Organizations in Oregon, and much more. Get...
Keynote: A conversation with OHA Director Pat Allen

Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen delivered the Lunch Keynote at our recent 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Watch as Allen looks back on the state’s recent health policy movement, his agency’s continued commitment to improving health equity, how Oregon is recovering from COVID, and more.
