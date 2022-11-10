Read full article on original website
cgtlive.com
HLA LOH-Targeting Tmod Cell Therapies Demonstrate Selective Killing of Tumor Cells in Mice
A2B530 and A2B694 target CEA and MSLN cells that have HLA loss of heterozygosity. Two of A2 Biotherapeutics’ autologous Tmod cell therapies, the carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA)-targeted A2B530 and the mesothelin (MSLN)-targeted A2B694, have demonstrated proof-of-concept in their abilities to target tumor cells in preclinical studies.1,2. These data were presented...
New cancer CRISPR treatment sees patients’ immune system attack tumors
There may be renewed hope for people with untreatable cancers. According to a report published by the BBC on Friday, patients have had their immune system hacked and redesigned to attack their own tumors. A personalized treatment developed for each patient. The experimental study had 16 test subjects, each with...
physiciansweekly.com
PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor Treatment Not Suitable for Most Patients With MCL
1/PD-L1) inhibitors do not appear to be appropriate treatment options, according to Farid Kosari. In patients with MCL, the expression of PD-L1 as a predictive marker and prognostic has not been fully evaluated, the study authors wrote. To address this knowledge gap, Kosari and colleagues conducted a retrospective study, published in BMC Cancer, to examine PD-1/PD-L1 expression in MCL specimens and implications for the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors.
beingpatient.com
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Gizmodo
One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again
One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
A woman died during an IVF procedure from a severe case of a condition called ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. OHSS can occur if IVF drugs overstimulate the ovaries, releasing chemicals that make blood vessels leak. According to a report, the unnamed woman was "healthy" before she had the procedure. A 23-year-old...
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
Tri-City Herald
More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity
The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. What blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of...
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
Good News Network
Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells
A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Mum, 34, died of cervical cancer after doctors repeatedly diagnosed her with constipation
A mum-of-five tragically died of cervical cancer after she was repeatedly diagnosed with constipation. Louise Gray, 34, who lived in Peterlee, County Durham, knew that something was wrong when she experienced bowel problems and visited her doctor for answers in November 2021. She had previously battled cervical cancer, a fight...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Cannabis users have a higher risk of developing a fatal cardiac ailment
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Cannabis smoking is a common way for some people to relax. But certain stoners may be in for a stressful time since a study has discovered that cannabis users are more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac ailment.
So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say
Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure
Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.
I went completely blind in one eye after making common mistake with my contact lenses
CONTACT lenses can sometimes be difficult to get in and out. But one woman has claimed that she has been left blind in one eye after making a common mistake. Kyra Smith said she rinsed her lens out in tap water before putting it back in her eye in March 2021.
