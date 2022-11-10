Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Judge greenlights class action against BCBS Illinois over denied gender-affirming care coverage
A federal judge in Washington state has granted a class action against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois that accuses the payer of denying gender-affirming care coverage under a self-funded health plan, thereby violating the anti-discrimination provision of the ACA. In the Nov. 9 court decision, U.S. District Judge Robert...
COVID cases in Pennsylvania decline slightly. See the latest CDC community levels map
Four counties were at a high COVID-19 community level as of Nov. 11, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen.
This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg. They wanted someone who heard the voices of the state’s Black […] The post Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
Benefits you may not know you have for veterans and their spouses through PACT Act
Veterans or their surviving spouses may qualify for benefits, but they may not know it.
beckerspayer.com
Centene fell short of benchmarks for Illinois foster care contracts, investigation finds
Centene delivered "unacceptable" performance for its Medicaid managed care contract for Illinois foster youth, an investigation from the Illinois Answers Project published in the Chicago Sun-Times found. Documents obtained by the outlet show just 22 percent of children received a health screening within 60 days of enrolling in YouthCare, the...
‘Who cares’: Governor-elect Shapiro on Mastriano not yet conceding election
In his first Philadelphia-area interview since winning office, Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro promised to hit the ground running on the issues he campaigned on. Listen to him live on KYW Newsradio’s Morning Drive.
Pennsylvania No. 2 state most stressed out by the news: study
If you have eye twitches, heart palpitations, and headaches, you may be suffering from a news overload. This is, apparently, especially true in Pennsylvania, which a study found was one of the top states most stressed out by the news.
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
Tax Rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania eligible to receive property tax rebate up to $650
People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is up.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Pennsylvania
With over 13 million residents, Pennsylvania has the fifth-highest population of any U.S. state. Forests cover most of the state, with mountain ranges including the Allegheny, Pocono, and Appalachian Mountains. Home to both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is chock full of history. For visitors, there’s plenty to see, whether you’re into the outdoors, or into learning about the history of the United States, Pennsylvania has something for you. But, just where is the highest point in Pennsylvania?
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
The balance of power is shifting in the Pa. House. Citizen groups say that’s good for democracy.
Pennsylvania citizen groups are celebrating what will likely be the first narrowly-divided state House of Representatives in more than a decade – and they’re giving newly-drawn state political maps part of the credit. Analysts predicted that under new maps installed earlier this year, elections would be way more...
beckerspayer.com
'I think we’re in for a rough or rocky start': What's next after South Dakota's Medicaid expansion vote
South Dakota voters approved a measure to expand the state's Medicaid program under the ACA, but a slow rollout could occur, a Georgetown professor told Kaiser Health News Nov. 10. Tricia Brooks, a research professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., who studies Medicaid, warned that South Dakota's Medicaid computer...
pasenategop.com
Martin Bill Clarifying License Plate Obstruction Violations Becomes Law
HARRISBURG – A bill clarifying license plate obstruction violations became law last week to prevent criminalizing thousands of drivers overnight, said Sen. Scott Martin (R-13). “You can look around any parking lot and you will see many vehicles with custom frames surrounding their license plates, often issued by their...
Lehigh Valley Health Network to drop Aetna insurance (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley Health Network has announced it will stop accepting Aetna insurance next year. The announcement on the health network website says the health network notified Aetna on Thursday, Nov. 10, that it would terminate its relationship, although Aetna’s corporate spokesman says negotiations are ongoing. Aetna hopes to resolve the impasse, he said.
fox8tv.com
I-80 I-99 Interchange Ribbon Cutting
Phase one is now complete in a road construction project to better join two of Pennsylvania’s busiest interstate highways. The project at one point was at a dead end, but two of the state’s top lawmakers, who live nearby, made a point of getting it back on the drawing board.
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
WLWT 5
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Pennsylvania
On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans in Pennsylvania. It’s a startling find that has the attention of officials near Pittsburgh. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his family that...
