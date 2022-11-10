ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg. They wanted someone who heard the voices of the state’s Black […] The post Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Discover the Highest Point in Pennsylvania

With over 13 million residents, Pennsylvania has the fifth-highest population of any U.S. state. Forests cover most of the state, with mountain ranges including the Allegheny, Pocono, and Appalachian Mountains. Home to both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is chock full of history. For visitors, there’s plenty to see, whether you’re into the outdoors, or into learning about the history of the United States, Pennsylvania has something for you. But, just where is the highest point in Pennsylvania?
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
Martin Bill Clarifying License Plate Obstruction Violations Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – A bill clarifying license plate obstruction violations became law last week to prevent criminalizing thousands of drivers overnight, said Sen. Scott Martin (R-13). “You can look around any parking lot and you will see many vehicles with custom frames surrounding their license plates, often issued by their...
I-80 I-99 Interchange Ribbon Cutting

Phase one is now complete in a road construction project to better join two of Pennsylvania’s busiest interstate highways. The project at one point was at a dead end, but two of the state’s top lawmakers, who live nearby, made a point of getting it back on the drawing board.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

