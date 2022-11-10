With a record number of Medicare Advantage plans available in 2023, more payers are adding specialized plans, including plans aimed at addressing specific needs of veterans. Several payers will offer new Medicare Advantage plans designed for veterans for 2023. Humana launched a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan with military benefits provider USAA. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas also said they will offer these plans in the next year.

