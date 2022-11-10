ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The rise of Elevance Health: 10 things to know

In October, Elevance Health crowned itself the largest commercial insurance company in the United States. Here's how it got there:. In 1946, Anthem was founded in Indianapolis as Mutual Hospital Insurance and Mutual Medical Insurance, which grew significantly through the 1970's. In 1972, the two renamed companies, Blue Cross of...
GEORGIA STATE
Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth

John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
9 recent legal actions involving payers

Here are nine legal developments Becker's has reported since Oct. 11:. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is facing a lawsuit acusing the payer of denying gender-affirming care coverage under a self-funded health plan, thereby violating the anti-discrimination provision of the ACA. A federal judge in Washington state granted a class action against the payer Nov. 11.
FLORIDA STATE
Why payers are building Medicare Advantage plans for veterans

With a record number of Medicare Advantage plans available in 2023, more payers are adding specialized plans, including plans aimed at addressing specific needs of veterans. Several payers will offer new Medicare Advantage plans designed for veterans for 2023. Humana launched a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan with military benefits provider USAA. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas also said they will offer these plans in the next year.
Independent pharmacies get 2nd chance to join Express Scripts' Tricare network for 2023

The nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies dropped from Tricare's network could be reinstated, Military Times reported Nov. 14. Express Scripts, owned by Cigna, manages Tricare's pharmacy network. Thousands of independent pharmacies went out of network with Express Scripts on Oct. 24 because of lowered proposed reimbursement rates from the pharmaceutical benefit manager.
New Mexico names health insurance exchange CEO

New Mexico's health insurance exchange, beWellnm, has named Bruce Gilbert as CEO, Albuquerque Business First reported Nov. 11. Mr. Gilbert was previously global benefits director at Remote.com, a European tech startup for human resources. Before that, he was executive director of the Nevada state health exchange and executive director and benefits administrator for the state of Ohio.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Blue KC, BCBS Alabama back fall prevention startup Nymbl Science

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City's venture fund, Cobalt Ventures, led a $12 million funding round for Nymbl Science, a digital fall prevention company. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama's venture fund, 450 Ventures, was also among the backers, according to a Nov. 14 news release. Nymbl Science's platform...
ALABAMA STATE

