Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
The rise of Elevance Health: 10 things to know
In October, Elevance Health crowned itself the largest commercial insurance company in the United States. Here's how it got there:. In 1946, Anthem was founded in Indianapolis as Mutual Hospital Insurance and Mutual Medical Insurance, which grew significantly through the 1970's. In 1972, the two renamed companies, Blue Cross of...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth
John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
beckerspayer.com
9 recent legal actions involving payers
Here are nine legal developments Becker's has reported since Oct. 11:. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is facing a lawsuit acusing the payer of denying gender-affirming care coverage under a self-funded health plan, thereby violating the anti-discrimination provision of the ACA. A federal judge in Washington state granted a class action against the payer Nov. 11.
beckerspayer.com
Record number of Medicare Advantage plans available for 2023: 6 things to know
A record 3,998 Medicare Advantage plans are available nationwide for individual enrollment in 2023, according to a Nov. 10 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. 1. There are 228 more plans available in 2023 than 2022, amounting to a 6 percent increase. 2. Texas saw the most growth, with 42...
beckerspayer.com
Why payers are building Medicare Advantage plans for veterans
With a record number of Medicare Advantage plans available in 2023, more payers are adding specialized plans, including plans aimed at addressing specific needs of veterans. Several payers will offer new Medicare Advantage plans designed for veterans for 2023. Humana launched a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan with military benefits provider USAA. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas also said they will offer these plans in the next year.
beckerspayer.com
Independent pharmacies get 2nd chance to join Express Scripts' Tricare network for 2023
The nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies dropped from Tricare's network could be reinstated, Military Times reported Nov. 14. Express Scripts, owned by Cigna, manages Tricare's pharmacy network. Thousands of independent pharmacies went out of network with Express Scripts on Oct. 24 because of lowered proposed reimbursement rates from the pharmaceutical benefit manager.
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico names health insurance exchange CEO
New Mexico's health insurance exchange, beWellnm, has named Bruce Gilbert as CEO, Albuquerque Business First reported Nov. 11. Mr. Gilbert was previously global benefits director at Remote.com, a European tech startup for human resources. Before that, he was executive director of the Nevada state health exchange and executive director and benefits administrator for the state of Ohio.
beckerspayer.com
Blue KC, BCBS Alabama back fall prevention startup Nymbl Science
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City's venture fund, Cobalt Ventures, led a $12 million funding round for Nymbl Science, a digital fall prevention company. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama's venture fund, 450 Ventures, was also among the backers, according to a Nov. 14 news release. Nymbl Science's platform...
Comments / 0