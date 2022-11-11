Read full article on original website
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession...
Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding
KHERSON, UKRAINE — Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main...
Germany, Poland take over natural gas firms tied to Russia
BERLIN — Germany and Poland announced separate takeovers of natural gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday, saying the moves were aimed at securing supply as Europe struggles with an energy crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. Germany said it is nationalizing the...
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey
MOSCOW — Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada. A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the...
Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA — President Joe Biden objected directly to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders aimed on Monday to “manage” their differences in the competition for global influence.
Pakistan reverses course, bans 'Joyland' from cinemas
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has reversed a previous decision to show its Oscar entry, “Joyland,” and has banned it from movie theaters, a government official said Monday. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan's entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult...
Sri Lanka aims to hike taxes in budget to soften crisis
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka's president on Monday proposed to more than double the country’s tax revenue as the island nation struggles to come out from its worst economic crisis. Unsustainable debt, a severe balance of payment crisis on top of lingering scars of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
Frontier Airlines and four foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it also fined the same airlines more than $7 million for delaying refunds so long that they violated consumer-protection rules. The largest U.S. airlines, which accounted for the bulk of complaints about refunds, avoided fines, and an official said no other U.S. carriers are being investigated for potential fines. Consumers flooded the agency with thousands of complaints about their inability to get refunds when the airlines canceled huge numbers of flights after the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020. It was by far the leading category of complaints.
Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city
MYKOLAIV, UKRAINE — Ukrainian police officers returned Saturday, along with TV and radio services, to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Russia livable after months of occupation. Yet one official still described the city as “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Xi and Biden Grapple With Thorny Disputes, Like Taiwan and Climate
BALI, Indonesia — President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, met for nearly three hours to hash out some of the thorniest issues in their relationship, including tensions over Taiwan, the economy and a return to climate negotiations. Biden and Xi made a cautious promise to try...
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA — It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success. “Be careful what you wish for,” Musk told a business forum...
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
LONDON — Britain’s Treasury chief warned Sunday of a coming spending crunch and tax increases for cash-strapped Britons as he bids to fill the “black hole” in the country’s finances. Billing himself as a “Scrooge” figure ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, when he will update...
German parliament halts jobless benefit reform plan
BERLIN — The German parliament's upper house on Monday halted a proposed reform of the country's unemployment benefit system, a central policy of center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government. Germany's main center-right opposition bloc objects to the overhaul on the grounds that it would reduce pressure and incentives for people...
Hippos, sharks up for protection at UN wildlife conference
Hippos poached for their skin and teeth, sharks targeted by the fin trade and a tiny frog with translucent skin are among the hundreds of species that could get greater protection at a United Nations wildlife conference opening Monday. The 184-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild...
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried aren’t so kind after...
