LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies
We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
Two Scranton hospitals merge, what that means for patients
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a change to the hospital care landscape in Northeastern Pennsylvania as two prominent hospitals merged, effective Sunday, November 13. Two hospitals just a few blocks apart have served the greater Scranton community for more than two centuries combined. During that time, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital […]
Lehigh Valley Health Network to drop Aetna insurance (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley Health Network has announced it will stop accepting Aetna insurance next year. The announcement on the health network website says the health network notified Aetna on Thursday, Nov. 10, that it would terminate its relationship, although Aetna’s corporate spokesman says negotiations are ongoing. Aetna hopes to resolve the impasse, he said.
New Mexico names health insurance exchange CEO
New Mexico's health insurance exchange, beWellnm, has named Bruce Gilbert as CEO, Albuquerque Business First reported Nov. 11. Mr. Gilbert was previously global benefits director at Remote.com, a European tech startup for human resources. Before that, he was executive director of the Nevada state health exchange and executive director and benefits administrator for the state of Ohio.
Blue KC, BCBS Alabama back fall prevention startup Nymbl Science
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City's venture fund, Cobalt Ventures, led a $12 million funding round for Nymbl Science, a digital fall prevention company. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama's venture fund, 450 Ventures, was also among the backers, according to a Nov. 14 news release. Nymbl Science's platform...
The biggest local takeaways from a tense 2022 midterm election | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
Easton psychiatrist billed Medicare for treating dead patients in $1M fraud scheme, feds say
An Easton psychiatrist is accused of billing the government for providing medical services to dead patients as part of a more than $1 million fraud scheme, according to an indictment filed Tuesday. Psychiatrist Muhammad Aly Rifai hasn’t had much time to review the indictment but says he’s innocent, according to...
COVID cases in Pennsylvania decline slightly. See the latest CDC community levels map
Four counties were at a high COVID-19 community level as of Nov. 11, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Three viruses that are spreading-Lehigh Valley Health Network calling it the Tripledemic
(WOLF) — With no restrictions protecting people this upcoming season, winter is projected to look different. The last 2 weeks our community, and throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Lehigh Valley Health Network experts explained the impact...
Bird flu outbreak hits Jaindl. But your Thanksgiving turkey is still safe to eat, experts say.
The culling of thousands of birds at a Jaindl turkey farm due to avian influenza shouldn’t affect the company’s Thanksgiving turkey supply — or families’ holiday menus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported local outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, this month affecting more...
Pennsylvania No. 2 state most stressed out by the news: study
If you have eye twitches, heart palpitations, and headaches, you may be suffering from a news overload. This is, apparently, especially true in Pennsylvania, which a study found was one of the top states most stressed out by the news.
Why Pa. Democrats being inches from controlling the state House is significant — win or lose
Pennsylvania Democrats are inches from taking control of the state House for the first time in 12 years and even if they fall short, strategists and officials say, the party defied political gravity. That’s because Harrisburg observers didn’t expect 2022 to be the year. With inflation at generational highs and...
Tax rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania could receive rebate worth up to $650
People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is through.
Allentown’s effort to battle animal mill cruelty should be applauded | Letter
On Oct. 19, Allentown City Council took a major step toward battling animal mill cruelty. By passing Bill 76, a humane pet store ordinance, retail stores and sham rescues will no longer be able to sell puppies, kittens, or rabbits born in crowded, dirty cages to an overbred, under-socialized, and ill-treated mother. Allentown now joins a list of growing communities in Pennsylvania that have taken a stand against supporting the puppy mill pipeline, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Wilkinsburg, Sharpsburg, and Bellevue.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate
Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
15 Best Things to Do in Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County is in the middle eastern region of Pennsylvania. Established in 1811, the county was named Schuylkill, which comes from the Dutch term that means "hidden stream." It is home to 143,049 people, according to the 2020 census. The area is mountainous, with the Mahantango, Broad, Sharp, and Second...
