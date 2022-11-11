Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Blur Announce London Reunion Show
Blur have announced that they will be reuniting for a show at Wembley Stadium in London next July. It’ll be their first show in eight years following the tour in support of 2015’s The Magic Whip. “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we...
Stereogum
Keith Levene, The Clash And P.I.L. Co-Founding Guitarist, Dead At 65
Keith Levene, who co-founded the Clash and was an original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was confirmed by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reports that Levene died of liver cancer. He was 65. An influential guitarist,...
Stereogum
Stream Lunar Vacation’s A Living Room Christmas EP
Last year, the Atlanta indie rockers Lunar Vacation released their full-length debut Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp. Today, they’ve followed that album with something a little more seasonal and low-stakes. Lunar Vacation have just released the new holiday EP A Living Room Christmas, a pleasant and amiable collection of three covers.
Stereogum
AFI Will Perform Sing The Sorrow In Full For Its 20th Anniversary
AFI will perform their 2003 album Sing The Sorrow in full for its 20th anniversary next year. The band will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on March 11. A teaser trailer for the show notes that it will be the “first and last time ever” that AFI will do the album in its entirety. They’ll be joined by special guests Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe, and Choir Boy.
Stereogum
Tkay Maidza – “Nights In December”
In 2021, the Australian pop experimentalist Tkay Maidza wrapped up her Last Year Was Weird series, which rolled out as three EPs over the course of a few years. Today, she’s back with a new song, a groovy holiday-themed track called “Nights In December.” “I thought it would be cool to make a song that captures the feeling of a new relationship but using wintertime in New York as the inspiration,” she said in a statement. “I had a trip where I spent a winter in New York, and it was really beautiful so I almost wanted to recreate that feeling in a song.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Rod Stewart Says He Turned Down $1M To Play Qatar: “It’s Not Right”
On Sunday, the World Cup will begin in Qatar. The Middle Eastern nation has a horrifying record of human rights abuses, especially leading up to the World Cup. The opening ceremony of the World Cup will reportedly include pop stars like Shakira and BTS member Jungkook. Over the weekend, Dua Lipa made a statement denying reports that she would perform at the ceremony: “I will be cheering on England from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.” Now, another big star has said that he turned down a huge payday to perform in Qatar.
Stereogum
They Are Gutting A Body Of Water Drop MBV-Sampling SoundCloud Rap Track
Last month, Philadelphia experimental shoegaze band They Are Gutting A Body Of Water released a compelling new LP, Lucky Styles. It followed their recent split EP with fellow Philly band A Country Western, An Insult To The Sport. Now, TAGABOW have shared a rap track on their SoundCloud called “Beauty Lighter.” “I told u I could fuckin rap,” Douglas Dulgarian wrote on the band’s Instagram Story. Indeed, the spare trap track is built on a rat-tat-tat beat and apparent sample of My Bloody Valentine’s “What You Want.” Meanwhile, Dulgarian spits verses in a dry, warbled cadence. Listen below.
Stereogum
The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer
Yesterday, María Zardoya, leader of the Marías, accused Brandon Fried, drummer of the popular California alt-rock band the Neighbourhood, of groping her. The Neighbourhood responded by thanking Zardoya and announcing that Fried “will no longer be a member of” the band. On her Instagram story yesterday,...
