On Sunday, the World Cup will begin in Qatar. The Middle Eastern nation has a horrifying record of human rights abuses, especially leading up to the World Cup. The opening ceremony of the World Cup will reportedly include pop stars like Shakira and BTS member Jungkook. Over the weekend, Dua Lipa made a statement denying reports that she would perform at the ceremony: “I will be cheering on England from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.” Now, another big star has said that he turned down a huge payday to perform in Qatar.

9 HOURS AGO