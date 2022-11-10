ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

khn.org

After Congress Fails to Add Dental Coverage, Medicare Weighs Limited Benefit Expansion

Proposed changes in Medicare rules could soon pave the way for a significant expansion in Medicare-covered dental services, while falling short of the comprehensive benefits that many Democratic lawmakers have advocated. That’s because, under current law, Medicare can pay for limited dental care only if it is medically necessary to...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January

New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
beckerspayer.com

Is Medicare Advantage defrauding the government? 7 experts weigh in

Though Medicare Advantage was designed to help lower federal healthcare expenditures, recent reporting from The New York Times has thrust allegations of payers defrauding the government through the program back into the limelight. To date, nearly every major insurance company has been accused of or settled allegations of Medicare Advantage...
The Hill

How Medicare beneficiaries were duped by Rx reform

Thanks to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), premiums for Medicare Part D outpatient drug plans will start to rise over the next few years. The increase will be 6 percent a year, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and private forecasts. To make matters worse, in a...
thepennyhoarder.com

Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour

CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
POZ

Out for Delivery: HIV Testing in the Privacy of Your Home

Testing yourself for HIV—for free and in the privacy of your own home—is about to get a lot easier and more common, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting in early 2023.
moneytalksnews.com

Feds to Crack Down on Medicare Advantage Ads

If you’ve seen suspicious Medicare ads lately, you’re not alone: The federal government has been frowning at them too. And now the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — the agency that oversees the Medicare program — is stepping in to stop dubious marketing and pressure tactics. In a recent memo announcing the policy change, Kathryn Coleman, director of the Medicare Drug & Health Plan Contract Administration Group within CMS, says:
NBC Connecticut

Women and Family Health Startup Maven Raises $90 Million for Post-Roe V. Wade World

Maven, the women and family health startup that saw a business spike after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, has raised another $90 million from investors, including the venture arm of CVS Health. The company reached unicorn status last August right before the bottom dropped out of the tech...
beckerspayer.com

Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth

John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
beckerspayer.com

The rise of Elevance Health: 10 things to know

In October, Elevance Health crowned itself the largest commercial insurance company in the United States. Here's how it got there:. In 1946, Anthem was founded in Indianapolis as Mutual Hospital Insurance and Mutual Medical Insurance, which grew significantly through the 1970's. In 1972, the two renamed companies, Blue Cross of...
The Hill

Health Care — Moderna says new vaccine effective

In another example of how some people have too much money, an auction bidder purchased an old pair of Steve Jobs’s Birkenstocks over the weekend. In health news, Moderna said its updated COVID vaccine gives a strong immune response against omicron subvariants. We’ll also look at an extension in the federal health emergency for the coronavirus.
beckerspayer.com

New Mexico names health insurance exchange CEO

New Mexico's health insurance exchange, beWellnm, has named Bruce Gilbert as CEO, Albuquerque Business First reported Nov. 11. Mr. Gilbert was previously global benefits director at Remote.com, a European tech startup for human resources. Before that, he was executive director of the Nevada state health exchange and executive director and benefits administrator for the state of Ohio.
beckerspayer.com

9 recent legal actions involving payers

Here are nine legal developments Becker's has reported since Oct. 11:. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is facing a lawsuit acusing the payer of denying gender-affirming care coverage under a self-funded health plan, thereby violating the anti-discrimination provision of the ACA. A federal judge in Washington state granted a class action against the payer Nov. 11.
wealthinsidermag.com

15 Added Benefits in Medicare Advantage Plans for 2023

For seniors considering switching to a Medicare Advantage plan during the current Medicare open enrollment period — which runs through Dec. 7 — choosing a plan might be tougher than ever. The number of Medicare Advantage plans for 2023 is greater than ever, according to a new analysis...

