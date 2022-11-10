Read full article on original website
Medicare health plan choices for seniors: Fresno expert offers the ‘rest of the story’
Commentary: Medicare itself remains a great option to many, expert says.
khn.org
After Congress Fails to Add Dental Coverage, Medicare Weighs Limited Benefit Expansion
Proposed changes in Medicare rules could soon pave the way for a significant expansion in Medicare-covered dental services, while falling short of the comprehensive benefits that many Democratic lawmakers have advocated. That’s because, under current law, Medicare can pay for limited dental care only if it is medically necessary to...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January
New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
beckerspayer.com
Is Medicare Advantage defrauding the government? 7 experts weigh in
Though Medicare Advantage was designed to help lower federal healthcare expenditures, recent reporting from The New York Times has thrust allegations of payers defrauding the government through the program back into the limelight. To date, nearly every major insurance company has been accused of or settled allegations of Medicare Advantage...
How Medicare beneficiaries were duped by Rx reform
Thanks to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), premiums for Medicare Part D outpatient drug plans will start to rise over the next few years. The increase will be 6 percent a year, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and private forecasts. To make matters worse, in a...
thepennyhoarder.com
U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage
PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report. , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment,. October 15 - December 7,...
Out for Delivery: HIV Testing in the Privacy of Your Home
Testing yourself for HIV—for free and in the privacy of your own home—is about to get a lot easier and more common, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting in early 2023.
moneytalksnews.com
Feds to Crack Down on Medicare Advantage Ads
If you’ve seen suspicious Medicare ads lately, you’re not alone: The federal government has been frowning at them too. And now the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — the agency that oversees the Medicare program — is stepping in to stop dubious marketing and pressure tactics. In a recent memo announcing the policy change, Kathryn Coleman, director of the Medicare Drug & Health Plan Contract Administration Group within CMS, says:
NBC Connecticut
Women and Family Health Startup Maven Raises $90 Million for Post-Roe V. Wade World
Maven, the women and family health startup that saw a business spike after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, has raised another $90 million from investors, including the venture arm of CVS Health. The company reached unicorn status last August right before the bottom dropped out of the tech...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth
John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
beckerspayer.com
The rise of Elevance Health: 10 things to know
In October, Elevance Health crowned itself the largest commercial insurance company in the United States. Here's how it got there:. In 1946, Anthem was founded in Indianapolis as Mutual Hospital Insurance and Mutual Medical Insurance, which grew significantly through the 1970's. In 1972, the two renamed companies, Blue Cross of...
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign up for Medicare plans that do not always include their current doctors. With Medicare’s open enrollment underway through Dec. 7, health experts...
beckerspayer.com
Record number of Medicare Advantage plans available for 2023: 6 things to know
A record 3,998 Medicare Advantage plans are available nationwide for individual enrollment in 2023, according to a Nov. 10 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. 1. There are 228 more plans available in 2023 than 2022, amounting to a 6 percent increase. 2. Texas saw the most growth, with 42...
beckerspayer.com
Private payers spent $1.87B on social determinants of health over 5 years: 5 things to know
The top 20 private health insurers spent $1.87 billion on social determinants of health between 2017 and 2021, according to a Nov. 10 study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. To determine social spending for the top largest private insurers by market share, the researchers searched news articles and...
Health Care — Moderna says new vaccine effective
In another example of how some people have too much money, an auction bidder purchased an old pair of Steve Jobs’s Birkenstocks over the weekend. In health news, Moderna said its updated COVID vaccine gives a strong immune response against omicron subvariants. We’ll also look at an extension in the federal health emergency for the coronavirus.
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico names health insurance exchange CEO
New Mexico's health insurance exchange, beWellnm, has named Bruce Gilbert as CEO, Albuquerque Business First reported Nov. 11. Mr. Gilbert was previously global benefits director at Remote.com, a European tech startup for human resources. Before that, he was executive director of the Nevada state health exchange and executive director and benefits administrator for the state of Ohio.
khn.org
Defense Department Health Plan Cuts Its Pharmacy Network by Nearly 15,000 Outlets
Doris Spatz takes a once-a-day pill, Kisqali, to keep her metastatic breast cancer in check. As a patient in the Defense Department health system, she can fill routine prescriptions at a military pharmacy without a copay but also has the option of using a regular pharmacy through Tricare, the Defense Department’s private health care program.
beckerspayer.com
9 recent legal actions involving payers
Here are nine legal developments Becker's has reported since Oct. 11:. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is facing a lawsuit acusing the payer of denying gender-affirming care coverage under a self-funded health plan, thereby violating the anti-discrimination provision of the ACA. A federal judge in Washington state granted a class action against the payer Nov. 11.
wealthinsidermag.com
15 Added Benefits in Medicare Advantage Plans for 2023
For seniors considering switching to a Medicare Advantage plan during the current Medicare open enrollment period — which runs through Dec. 7 — choosing a plan might be tougher than ever. The number of Medicare Advantage plans for 2023 is greater than ever, according to a new analysis...
