Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth
John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
Tyson Foods CFO has an interesting addition to the company’s earnings call—an apology for his arrest last week
"I'm committed to making sure this never happens again," John R. Tyson said.
